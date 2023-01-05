Senior designer - Power Quality Solutions
2023-01-05
Hitachi Energy is a pioneering technology leader that is helping to increase access to affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy for all. We help keep your lights on, the factories running, our hospitals and schools open. Come as you are and prepare to get better as you learn from others. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and plug into a team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Innovation.
You will be part of High Voltage Products, a business unit within Hitachi Energy in Ludvika. The business unit develop, manufacture and market high voltage products for HVAC and HVDC systems, such as surge arresters, breakers, instrument transformers, capacitors, cooling systems and cable accessories.
We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with so don't hesitate to apply even though you don't meet all requirements.
Your responsibilities
Review and analyze the customer specification, identifies scope of work and design the suitable product/solutions
Design of Medium & High voltage power quality solutions (e.g., Capacitor banks and Harmonic filters)
Interacts with customers and provides technical guidance on design related queries.
Collaborates with the supply chain function, prepares RFQs, reviews vendor documentation, and provides design related evaluation of proposals for non-standard materials and equipment.
Contributes to design reviews and verification following established QA/QC process, provides feedback on design aspects and makes necessary modifications.
Responsible for handling quality issues and coordinate by timely offering necessary RCA and reports to increase the customer satisfaction
Prepares and checks technical articles, product documentations etc. for internal and external publication
To give technical webinars to internal and external customers
Your background
We are looking for self-motivated and reliable team player with an independent and result oriented working style
You are ready to work in an international and multicultural collaborative work environment
Candidates with 2 or more years of work experience having technical background (Electrical engineering or similar) from university
Experience in power system and/or power quality would be meritorious
Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English
You are structured, persistent and well-organized in your way of working and is committed to customer satisfaction
You will have possibilities for short business-related travels
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before 29th of January 2023! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
More information: Recruiting Manager, Deepak Moothedath, deepak.moothedath@hitachienergy.com
, +46 107 38 75 88 will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Philip Bengtsson, +46 107 38 25 17, Unionen: Johan Frisk, +46 107 38 39 68, Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107 38 29 12. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner, Michael Blomberg michael.blomberg@hitachienergy.com
Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. We are advancing the world's energy system to become more sustainable, flexible, and secure whilst balancing social, environmental, and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 40,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of approximately $10 billion USD. www.hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
