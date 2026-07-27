Senior Design Painter
Avaron AB / Lackerarjobb / Göteborg Visa alla lackerarjobb i Göteborg
2026-07-27
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About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will play a key part in turning automotive design ideas into physical reality through high-quality paint finishes on concept models, prototype vehicles, and design surfaces. In this role, you work close to designers, modellers, and Colour & Materials teams to make sure colours, finishes, and visual effects are represented exactly as intended.
This is a hands-on assignment for you who combine craftsmanship with strong technical knowledge of automotive paint systems. You will help solve complex finishing challenges, contribute to finish evaluation, and support design decisions through precise execution and a sharp eye for quality. It is an exciting opportunity to influence how future vehicle concepts are presented and experienced.
Job DescriptionYou prepare surfaces and apply premium-quality paint finishes on concept models, prototype vehicles, and other design surfaces.
You mix, match, and develop complex colours and finishes to achieve the intended visual result.
You work closely with designers, modellers, and Colour & Materials specialists to translate design intent into physical form.
You evaluate finishes and help refine design decisions through expert execution and finish quality.
You solve advanced material and finishing challenges with a practical and quality-focused approach.
You manage paint equipment and materials, including maintenance, quality control, and efficient use of consumables.
You help set quality standards and contribute to best practices within the team.
RequirementsExtensive experience in paint application and surface finishing within automotive, design studio, prototype, or high-end bespoke environments.
Proven ability to prepare and finish surfaces to the highest presentation standards.
Advanced experience in mixing, matching, and formulating complex colours and finishes.
Strong ability to resolve challenging material and finishing issues.
Experience managing paint equipment and materials, including maintenance and quality control.
English communication skills at a fluent level.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8131727-2117997". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
10013192