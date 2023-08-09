Senior Design Engineers
AtecS AB is a Consulting and Service company, whose customers are primarily in the Automotive and Energy sector.
Your profile:
You have experience of at least 6 years within the area of Automotive Design & Development. You have well documented knowledge of CAD Design especially in Catia, Creo or NX of minimum 6 years as well as a sound knowledge to work with Teamcenter or similar. You have experience from development projects within the automotive industry e.g. in the area BiW, Exterior, Interior, Chassis or Powertrain. Experience from electrical vehicle design and development is meritorious. You speak English fluently, knowledge in Swedish is a benefit.
AtecS is involved in new and interesting projects. Therefore AtecS AB is looking for new employees for the following positions mainly located in Western - Sweden (Västra Götaland):
