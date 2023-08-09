Senior Design Engineers

AtecS AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Trollhättan
2023-08-09


Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Trollhättan, Essunga, Vänersborg, Lilla Edet, Grästorp eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos AtecS AB i Trollhättan

AtecS AB is a Consulting and Service company, whose customers are primarily in the Automotive and Energy sector.
Your profile:
You have experience of at least 6 years within the area of Automotive Design & Development. You have well documented knowledge of CAD Design especially in Catia, Creo or NX of minimum 6 years as well as a sound knowledge to work with Teamcenter or similar. You have experience from development projects within the automotive industry e.g. in the area BiW, Exterior, Interior, Chassis or Powertrain. Experience from electrical vehicle design and development is meritorious. You speak English fluently, knowledge in Swedish is a benefit.
AtecS is involved in new and interesting projects. Therefore AtecS AB is looking for new employees for the following positions mainly located in Western - Sweden (Västra Götaland):
In case you have further questions about this position, don't hesitate to contact us at
jobs@artecos.se
Are you interested in one of these jobs? If so, please send your complete and expressive application including a personal letter and your updated CV to our e-mail address: jobs@artecos.se

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-08
E-post: jobs@artecos.se

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "AS-0007".

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
AtecS AB (org.nr 556890-4956)
Kardanvägen 72 (visa karta)
461 38  TROLLHÄTTAN

Kontakt
Engineering Manager
Stefan Erlbacher
jobs@artecos.se
0703-99 09 50

Jobbnummer
8017367

Prenumerera på jobb från AtecS AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos AtecS AB: