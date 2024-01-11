Senior Design Engineer Chassis installation EL: and Pneumatics
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.."
Volvo Group is building the future. Soon our roads will consist of autonomous vehicles and sustainable transport solutions - and we are the ones creating it. We at Volvo Group Trucks Technology are looking for our next Senior Design Engineer, working with the transformation from diesel vehicles towards electrification and automation. Do you have what it takes to step into the future with us?
What is our offer?
You will be part of the most challenging and exciting projects ever at Volvo Group, being part of a transfer towards electrification and automation with the target to be NO 1. In the Truck industry. We have the resources and knowledge to do the job, and we now offer you a chance to join us on the journey.
Working with us means working together with many other people with different technical skills and cultures, meaning that you will develop your network, your skills and work globally. On top of challenging tasks and great colleagues, we offer you the chance to work in a vibrant international organisation with great opportunities for personal development.
Who are we, your new colleagues?
You will belong to the Chassis Department within Volvo Group Trucks Technology. Our team is responsible for product updates of Volvo heavy duty range as FM/FH in the area of Electrical installation, Pneumatics, Brakes and Wheels. We carry out our work in all stages of product development: Complete Vehicle Projects, Product Maintenance, Advanced Engineering and Component Projects. You will work in close cross-functional cooperation in a multi-cultural environment with both internal and external contacts such as our different development sites around the world.
Your mission as Senior Design Engineer
Your mission will be as Senior Engineer with product responsibility for maintenance and new development within Chassis Engineering. This task will include responsibility for deliveries and reporting towards projects, suppliers, production, quality, aftermarket etc.
The role includes design work, requirement setting, documentation, validation and verification of the products. Main design work tools are CAD, Microsoft office and Volvo documentation systems. Moreover, a bigger part of your work is leading, motivating and coordinating the product development activities for a team of Engineers in Gothenburg and Bangalore.
Who are you?
We are working in a global context, creating the future, which we believe that the most important thing is that you are open minded and sociable with energy, passion and respect for the individuals.
We believe you have a general technical interest and are curious about how to create the best possible products. You should also be able to take own initiatives, be committed to finalize the tasks, be flexible in planning and have a strong driving for improvements since that is what this job as Senior Engineer is about.
To be successful in this role you will need the following qualifications:
• Leadership skills
• Engineering degree
• Several years of working experience as an engineer within automotive engineering
• Skilled in CAD, preferably PTCCreo
• English proficiency
If you think you are the right candidate for this position then please don't hesitate to send us your application.
For further information please contact: Mats Sanborn, +46 (0)31 322 90 97
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
