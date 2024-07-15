Senior Design Engineer
Alfa Laval Technologies AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Lund Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Lund
2024-07-15
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alfa Laval Technologies AB i Lund
, Staffanstorp
, Landskrona
, Sjöbo
, Ronneby
eller i hela Sverige
Senior Design Engineer, Technology Development
At Alfa Laval, where 140 years of rich history meets a dynamic start-up culture, we're renowned for our leading-edge technology to enable energy efficiency, clean energy and emission reduction. The Gasketed Plate Heat Exchanger (GPHE) is one of the most important technologies and a key enabler in the on-going energy transition in the world.
BU GPHE is looking for a Senior Development Engineer to reinforce our Technology Development team. In this role you will be an important part to scout for and develop new technologies. You will be driving different technology concepts with focus to find new technical solutions for new or existing demands including pushing boundaries.
In this role you collaborate within internal networks of various functions such as production, sales, sourcing but also external partners like universities, technical institutes and more.
The position is based in Lund but involve travelling up to 30 days per year.
Who you are
As a person, you are driven, curious, enthusiastic and a committed problem solver with good communicating skills, a great technical interest and open minded to new technology. Your success is based on a structured way of working in combination with an ability to communicate and engage others. In this role it is vital that you're a good networker, both in internally and externally.
What you know
We believe you have an engineering education within a relevant field of expertise. We also believe that you have experience working with innovation. It is expected within this role that you can handle 3D CAD and that you can act as project manager for small or larger initiatives. Experience from mechatronic and/or FE-analysis tools is a plus.
What's in it for you
We offer a challenging position in an open and friendly environment where we help each other to develop and create value. Your work will have a true impact on Alfa Laval's future success.
Candidates will be reviewed on a continuous basis. Please send your application by August 30th, 2024. Unsolicited applications will not be accepted.
We care about diversity, inclusion, and equity in our recruitment processes. We also believe behavioral traits can provide important insights into a candidate's fit for a role. To help us achieve this we apply Pymetrics assessments, and upon application, you may be invited to play the assessment games. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "eb8ba3035c1cdb1c". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alfa Laval Technologies AB
(org.nr 556016-8642) Arbetsplats
Alfa Laval Jobbnummer
8801973