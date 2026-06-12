Senior Design Engineer - Bess (battery Energy Storage Systems)
Integro Consulting AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2026-06-12
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Senior Design Engineer – BESS (Battery Energy Storage Systems)
We are looking for a Senior Design Engineer to join our BESS team on a summer assignment until November, with the possibility of extension.
In this role, you will develop and maintain CAD-based product designs and engineering documentation, support product maturation, and ensure high-quality design releases. You will work on both new and existing energy storage systems, solving technical challenges and improving product performance through design optimization.
You will also collaborate closely with cross-functional teams and contribute to engineering best practices.
Key Responsibilities
Create and maintain 3D CAD models, assemblies, and technical drawings
Develop and manage design documentation throughout the product lifecycle
Improve and optimize existing designs and subsystems
Identify and resolve integration and packaging issues
Ensure design quality, manufacturability, and compliance before release
Perform engineering analysis to support design decisions
Collaborate with cross-functional stakeholders
Requirements
BSc or MSc in Mechanical Engineering (or equivalent)
5+ years of design engineering experience
Strong experience with 3D CAD, assemblies
Solid understanding of GD&T and product verification
Ability to independently drive design solutions and engineering analysis
Strong communication and teamwork skills
Preferred
Experience with BESS, electrification, or energy systems
Experience in Creo Parametric
Familiarity with systems (e.g., KOLA)
Experience mentoring or leading engineers
Profile
You are a proactive and analytical engineer who takes ownership, enjoys solving technical challenges, and works well across teams. You are committed to high-quality design work and continuous improvement. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-22
E-post: kamuran.ertekin@integroconsulting.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Component Owner Electrical". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Integro Consulting AB
(org.nr 559307-4866)
Herkulesgatan 1K, vån 2 (visa karta
)
417 03 GÖTEBORG Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Göteborg Jobbnummer
9961942