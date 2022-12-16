Senior Delivery Engineer
2022-12-16
Are you interested in being a part of a fast-growing, inspiring company that continues to challenge the market, then this might be for you!
As a Continuous Delivery Engineer at ATG, you'll spend your days with highly skilled colleagues in an autonomous team inside of ATG supporting product development to deliver ATG products. In this position you will be able to work full-time on remote (In Sweden).
In this role will you be a part of a team that consists of 5 highly skilled and engaged engineers. Our mission is to provide a world class developer experience. We strive to provide generic solutions that helps other teams to develop, test and deliver their software. Our development toolchain is primary based on Github Actions , Drone CI, GitHub.com, Nexus, SonarCloud, Prometheus and Grafana. We provide services and support to other development teams to help them out being able to develop and deliver their software within all our environments, with highest possible quality, security and efficiency.
Therefore, to be successful in this position, we believe that you have experience from a similar role before and as a developer.
You have a solid understanding of how development work works to be able to conduct constructive cooperation with other teams in the organization. We also believe that you have a good understanding of modern container-based technology. Both within OnPrem-solutions and cloud-based infrastructure.
Our hunger for gitops, infrastructure-as-code and full continuous deployment makes our team build a high competency in running services with high reliability in a highly automated fashion. These learnings, and the ones we pick up from our competent product teams, we try to funnel back into the organization through different mediums. This includes holding brown-bags, internal courses and workshops with different themes.
About me - Lennart Lindzén- hiring manager
My goal with my leadership is to create an inspiring environment where my employees and colleagues feel that they can take ownership of and have impact on their own deliveries. For me is teamwork, engagement, trust, good dialogues and an open and sharing atmosphere a good foundation to achieve this. Other key values for me is also respectfulness, your willingness of understanding other peoples perspectives and appetite for keeping a good team spirit. I have a technical background which I would state give me good general understanding about challenges we are facing within our work. That helps me out in my efforts in giving you and the team as good conditions as possible to grow your expertise, to have mandate to create and deliver solutions we are proud of and to participate in ATG's continuous successful journey.
We are looking for a person with a few years working experience and think that you have knowledge within:
CI/CD tooling
Docker/Kubernetes/OpenShift
Developer experience (preferable Java)
AWS
Security
Linux (preferably Red Hat family)
Terraform
Following knowledge would be beneficial:
Java
Python
Golang
Maven/Gradle/npm
To thrive in this role we think that you embrace changes and new technologies, as well as having solid communication skills since you will have a lot of contacts within the organization.
The team works within the Development section and is planned for expansion which means that there are great chances of evolving both as a person and in your professional role.
Come and join a company that values both its customers and its employees very highly!
Please note that all application should go through our recruitment portal, so please apply accordingly. Personality tests and background check are a part of the recruitment process.
We have made our media choice for recruitment and therefore avoid contact with advertisers or sellers of other recruitment or consultancy services.
Join the game - Help us create the world's best gaming experience!
We are the gaming company looking to create the best gaming experience there is. Games, sport, excitement and experiences are our passion. Our many well-known products see us inviting customers worldwide to a world-class gaming experience.
We want to be the creative hub that takes the industry into the future, which is why we are always encouraging each other to think on new lines and try out new things. We are engaged in a digital transformation, working with modern solutions in tech.
Fired by a combination of curiosity, a clear forward-looking direction, and with the well-being of colleagues, customers and all of Sweden's trotting and thoroughbred horses close to our hearts, we are building on what will soon be 50 years of history and driving the industry on into the future. Our different backgrounds, experiences and personalities mean we are growing together. At ATG, everyone is expected to work actively to take the company to new levels, drawing on their role.
We take gaming seriously. And we take our customers' expectations and well-being seriously too, as well as your personal development and health.
Develop more
At ATG you'll be part of an innovative environment, using the latest technology to develop the best gaming experience. We love teamwork and you'll have a lot of scope to map out your own way of working. We've got innovative people and leaders with inquiring minds - crucial when it comes to development. Energy, courage and motivation are also vital elements in the mix.
A well-balanced life
Thinking about health, it's as important to exercise your laughter muscles as it is all your other muscles. By a well-balanced life, we mean physical and mental health. How we feel at work affects our lives outside work and vice versa. Providing the support and the tools that people need is a no-brainer. Your choice of workplace and working method is flexible and we set great store by self-leadership.
A lot of heart
At ATG we care about each other and respect each other's differences. And we want our customers to feel good and have fun when they're gaming too. We also care about well-being in sport - of the sportspeople and the horses - and in society around us. The fact that we're not driven by a private profit motive means all the surplus goes back to our owners, Svensk Travsport and Svensk Galopp - good cause that we take pride in.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2022-12-22
