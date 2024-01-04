Senior Deep Learning Algorithm Engineer
2024-01-04
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
Are you passionate about designing and implementing deep learning and AI algorithms for autonomous driving? Are you eager to use academic knowledge and coding skills to solve real-world problems? Do you possess a strong technical background and thrive in a dynamic work environment? The Autonomous Systems department in Scania R&D is seeking a talented and motivated senior deep learning algorithm engineer to join the decision-making & motion planning team.
The team's complex and fun mission is to seamlessly find a safe, eco-friendly, and comfortable trajectory for our autonomous vehicles. We take into account various constraints, including the vehicle's physical limitations, traffic rules, and collision avoidance.
As you can imagine, machine learning technologies can be of considerable assistance for this intricate challenge. For instance, it can be used to tune a cost function of the planner, guide the planner towards computing higher quality trajectories, or speed up the execution time of the planner. Together with your team, you will research, design, develop, and maintain such machine learning algorithms, and, in that way, enhance the capabilities of our motion planner.
Join us and enjoy the ride together with us!
Your responsibilities
You will work with industrial research and pre-development in a collaborative and agile multi-cultural team within Scania R&D, and your focus will be to develop and test new motion planning features for self-driving. The team's responsibility spans from architectural designs, via software development to concept evaluation, as being part of a more intelligent transportation system.
As part of this role, you will:
Design, train, and implement ML algorithms for self-driving vehicles
Collaborate cross-functionally between teams to understand requirements and design optimal models
Stay up to date with the very growing field of AI
Your profile
Our team is diverse with a mix of backgrounds and experiences. We are result-oriented, self-driven, and face new challenges with a positive, can-do attitude. To enjoy working with us we believe you are open and curious towards your teammates, supportive, and contribute to the development with your technical expertise.
Furthermore, we think you have the following to succeed in this role:
MSc/PhD in Computer Science, Machine Learning, Robotics, or related technical field of study
Solid Python and deep learning coding skills (PyTorch or TensorFlow), with proven hands-on experience
Knowledge of the state-of-the-art deep learning models and paradigms for self-driving vehicles
Ability to rapidly prototype and test new algorithms
Passion for self-driving vehicles and AI technologies
Strong communication and collaboration skills
Experience with the following is meritorious:
Motion planning algorithms
Self-driving vehicles
Applying ML to decision-making (e.g. Imitation Learning, Behavior Cloning, Reinforcement Learning)
Transformers
Proficiency in C++ and CUDA
Working collaboratively in an Agile/Scrum environment
Publications in top-tier conferences or journals related to machine learning, or robotics
We offer
At Scania ATS Research & Pre-Development we want you to succeed and develop, because together with your team you contribute to a sustainable future securing a leading position for Scania in the industry.
Working at Scania you are offered benefits such as hybrid working, mutual performance bonus, flexible working hours, parental leave covered up to 90%, and much more.
For Scania, diversity and inclusion is a strategic necessity. By having employees with the widest possible range of skills, knowledge, backgrounds, and experiences, we ensure we have the right people and together with an inclusive corporate culture this drives our business forward. We call this unique, systemic approach Skill Capture, and it's a key element of our People Sustainability strategy for Scania's 52,000 employees worldwide.
Contact information
For more information, you are welcome to contact:
Daniel Fellke, head of Autonomous Motion Planning & Control, daniel.fellke@scania.com
Mansoureh Jesmani, head of Autonomous Deployment & Infrastructure, mansoureh.jesmani@scania.com
Application
If you feel you have the skills and desire to take on this interesting and challenging role, please apply by submitting your CV, transcript of records, and relevant certificates. A background check might be conducted for this position. The last day to submit your application is 2024-01-23. Applications will be evaluated continuously.
