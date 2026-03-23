Senior Database Specialist
Techrytera AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-03-23
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Techrytera AB i Stockholm
, Västerås
, Örebro
, Oskarshamn
, Sundsvall
eller i hela Sverige
About us At Techrytera AB, recruitment starts with you. We are a staffing and recruitment company with deep expertise and a clear focus on IT and Engineering. With our industry knowledge and close dialogue with both candidates and clients, we create precise matches where the right skills meet the right needs.
We believe that a truly great match is not just about a job description - it's about your experience, your potential, and what you genuinely want to develop in. That's why we always focus on the individual. By understanding your background, motivations, and ambitions, we can connect you with assignments and roles at our clients where you have the right conditions to grow and make an impact.
Our goal is to build long-term and meaningful collaborations - for both you as a candidate and for our clients.
Job Description We are lookin for a Senior Database Specialist with expertise in PostgresSQL and MongoDB
Description
Digital Services domain (e.g VGCS) is looking for a Data Architect Senior (i.e. Application Database Specialist) to Data Foundation group which manages the application databases at Volvo Group Connected Solutions (VGCS).
The role:
As a Database Specialist, you will be part of a team of specialists in the Database area.
You will be involved in managing PostgreSQL, MongoDB, and Oracle Databases in the AWS cloud. This includes Daily operation, tuning, capacity planning and consolidation.
With SQL development knowledge you will be involve in new development /enhancement along with product development team and supporting them with runtime activities
You will be involved in discussion with the different projects regarding their needs and guide them to a suitable solution.
You will be working together with the Domain Architect to create new solutions and secure our deliveries.
You will work with traditional DBA tasks and at the same time contribute to improve our database services
You will be helping with automation, quality, stability and security with regards to our databases
Your profile:
We are looking for Database Administrators with a positive and enthusiastic attitude, excellent analytical skills, great at problem-solving, passionate about technology and ones who love supporting application teams to maintaining and develop software applications! In this team we are curious about everything at work and have a "can do" attitude solving our challenges together, making sure to complete each sprint as planned. We would like our new colleagues to have this same curiosity, drive and being a team player.
Your personality is your major reason for success, but we expect this profile:
Good Experience in handling PostgreSQL & MongoDB database in production. (Mandatory skill at least 3 years hands-on managing PROD systems)
Good Experience handling database in AWS (Amazon web Services) and good cloud engineering knowledge (Mandatory skill)
Advanced working SQL knowledge and experience working with relational databases, query authoring (SQL) and/or good knowledge of MongoDB.
Ability to work independently and drive activities.
Development Experience in Database area will have added advantage.
Experience in implementing changes to larger database environments
Knowledge of monitoring tools outside of CloudWatch is an advantage
Ability to leveraging best practices in continuous integration and delivery is an advantage
Experience in handling On-Call support
Fluent in English - both written and spoken.
Application
When you apply through Techrytera AB, you're not just applying for a job - you're starting a dialogue about your career path. We want to get to know you, your experience, and your ambitions so that we can match you with the right opportunities at our clients.
Does this sound interesting? Submit your application or get in touch with us to learn more. We look forward to discovering the next step in your career together with you. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7446251-1908074". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Techrytera AB
(org.nr 559568-3623), https://www.techrytera.se
Sveavägen 137 (visa karta
)
113 46 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9814055