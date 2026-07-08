Senior Data Scientist, Wolt+ Analytics
Wolt Development Sverige AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-07-08
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Wolt Development Sverige AB i Stockholm
About the Wolt+ Domain
Wolt+ is our premium subscription program designed to enhance the convenience and value of the Wolt experience. By offering free delivery and exclusive perks, Wolt+ encourages frequent and loyal usage across our platform.
The Wolt+ domain focuses on growing the subscriber base, improving user engagement, and maximizing retention by delivering compelling benefits and a seamless subscription experience. Our work involves optimizing pricing, enhancing the value proposition, and ensuring that Wolt+ meets the needs of customers across diverse markets.
As part of this team, you'll work closely with product, and business & operations teams to uncover insights, measure program performance, and develop data-driven strategies that drive Wolt+ adoption and long-term customer loyalty.
What you'll be doing
As a Senior Data Scientist at Wolt, your role involves diving into our data to solve crucial business problems. The scope of this role ranges from diagnosing problem areas to identifying solutions to designing experiments and ultimately influencing decision-making. This is a rare, operational, and actionable data-driven experience. When you join this team, you will be driving action from the frontlines, rather than just doing yet another analytics role.
Our humble expectations
5+ years of experience in a Data Analytics or Data Science position.
Expertise in statistical analysis, including hypothesis testing, experimentation using statistical software packages in Python, R, or equivalent for product development (preferably consumer-facing).
Proficiency in writing structured and efficient SQL queries for large data sets.
Have prior experience building intuitive data visualizations and dashboards that influence business decisions, utilizing tools like Looker, Tableau, Mixpanel, or similar.
What we offer Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Wolt Development Sverige AB
(org.nr 559389-2309), https://www.wolt.com
Solnavägen 3 H (visa karta
)
113 63 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9997380