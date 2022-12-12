Senior Data Scientist to Greenely
Greenely is on a mission to create the best customer experience for the modern energy consumer by using technology. We are a digital energy provider that helps people reduce their electricity costs by optimizing their home and car's electricity usage with smart technology in an app!
We are now looking for a Data Scientist who wants to be a part of our journey to make the world more sustainable and help consumers to reduce their energy usage!
The opportunity
We are looking for a Senior Data Scientist to help the company and the product grow. As a Senior Data Scientist, you will be responsible for analyzing large data sets and finding patterns to help Greenely's business achieve its goals.
Your challenge
Your daily work includes:
• Identify valuable data sources
• Analyze large amounts of information to discover trends and patterns
• Build predictive models and machine-learning algorithms
• Present information using data visualization techniques
• Propose solutions and strategies to business challenges
• Coordinate with different teams (ex., product development teams) to implement and monitor outcomes.
Team and workplace
You will be collaborating with the product teams to analyze data and build predictive models. You will also have the opportunity to help and be part of a growing team of data scientists.
Our office is located at Vasagatan 40 in central Stockholm and we apply a hybrid workplace solution.
About you
To be successful in this role, we believe you have proven experience as a Data Scientist or Data Analyst. You have excellent communication and presentation skills and you do also have:
• Experience in SQL, Python, and R
• Understanding of machine learning and operations research
• Strong math skills
• Experience with predictive modeling
• Experience using business intelligence tools (Ex. Tableau)
• Master's or Ph.D. in Statistics, Mathematics, Computer Science, or similar fields
It is meritorious if you also have experience in other program languages and experience analyzing data from 3rd party providers such as Google, Facebook Insights, etc. We do also see it as a plus if you have experience with Snowflake and Tableau.
About Greenely
Greenely is on a mission to create the best customer experience for the modern energy consumer by using technology. We are a digital energy provider, helping people to lower their electricity costs by optimizing their home's and car's electricity usage with smart technology in an app. Greenely, backed by Nordic venture capital firms, is on a mission to enable households across the world to connect, control and optimize their energy usage. We ultimately believe that the best electricity is the one that is not being used at all, both for the wallet and the planet! Ersättning
