Senior Data Scientist, Consumer Core
Wolt Development Sverige AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-07-10
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Wolt Development Sverige AB i Stockholm
About Consumer Analytics at Wolt
The team partners closely with Wolt's product organization and business partners to make sure the right insights reach the right people at the right time, building a culture where data is a natural part of how we work, not a bottleneck or an afterthought.
The Core Experience team sits at the heart of this, covering the full customer journey from opening the app to completing an order – browsing, search, in-venue experience, cart and checkout. Data Scientists here work hand in hand with product teams, combining rigorous experimentation with sharp business judgment to move fast without sacrificing confidence.
About the Consumer Data Science Team
The team partners closely with Wolt's product organization and business partners to make sure the right insights reach the right people at the right time, building a culture where data is a natural part of how we work, not a bottleneck or an afterthought.
The Core Experience team sits at the heart of this, covering the full customer journey from opening the app to completing an order – browsing, search, in-venue experience, cart and checkout. Data Scientists here work hand in hand with product teams, combining rigorous experimentation with sharp business judgment to move fast without sacrificing confidence.
What you'll be doing
As a Senior Data Scientist at Wolt, your role involves diving into our data to solve crucial business problems. The scope of this role ranges from diagnosing problem areas to identifying solutions to designing experiments and ultimately influencing decision-making. This is a rare, operational and actionable data-driven experience that requires a good mix of technical and stakeholder engagement skills. When you join this team, you will be driving action from the frontlines, rather than just doing yet another analytics or data science role. Data Scientists at Wolt take ownership of the business outcomes.
If you enjoy finding patterns amidst the chaos, are excited to build from 0 to 1, and have experience using data science skills to solve business problems, we're looking for someone like you.
Our humble expectations
5+ years of experience in an analytics or data science position
Experience working with product funnels and user journeys
Proficiency in SQL and Python
Hands-on experience in designing and analysing A/B testing
Experience in using AI in your work to accelerate work velocity, automate repetitive tasks, and generate SQL queries and experiment readouts
Prior experience building intuitive data visualizations and dashboards that influence business decisions, utilizing tools like Tableau, Mixpanel, Looker, or similar
What we offer Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Wolt Development Sverige AB
(org.nr 559389-2309)
Solnavägen 3 H (visa karta
)
113 63 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9998815