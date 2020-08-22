Senior Data Scientist AI/ML - Incluso AB - Elkraftsjobb i Stockholm

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos Incluso AB

Incluso AB / Elkraftsjobb / Stockholm2020-08-22We are now looking for a Senior Data Scientist.The client is on an exciting journey to meet and exceed our customers' expectations today, tomorrow and in the future. Rapid technological development and new customer behaviors are transforming the fashion retail industry. To cater the individual needs and desires of our millions of customers, Business Tech will deliver technological solutions for the entire value chain for all our brands.In Business Tech, we will continuously surprise and delight our customers and accelerate our business - by releasing the power of people, data and technology. We explore new ways of working, have a customer focused mindset, embrace our strong values and release the power of our people to innovate and develop products that make a meaningful impact to customers all over the worldWhat you will do as Senior Data ScientistWe are on a journey together to discover the future of the fashion industry. Business Tech is our vehicle, a new modern agile product organization within the client. We are a team of small teams (5-10 people) each owning a product end-to-end with a mission to meet and exceed our customer expectations.As a Senior Data Scientist you will work in collaboration with our business and engineering people both within your team and supporting teams, on creating value from data. Often the work requires solving complex problems by turning vast amounts of data into business insights through advanced analytics, modeling and machine learning.You have a strong foundation in analytics, mathematical modeling, computer science, and math - coupled with a strong business sense. You proactively fetch information from various sources and analyze it for better understanding about how the business performs. Furthermore, you model and build AI tools that automate certain processes within the company. The solutions produced will be implemented to impact business results.Furthermore, you will:Pair with Machine Learning Engineers and Software developers, develop machine learning software product including but not limited to exploring large data sets, trying out new algorithms, feature engineering, testing and evaluating model outputs, deploying the solutions for production usage and scale out to the comprehensive fashion network of our client organization.Develop an understanding of business obstacles, create solutions based on advanced analytics and draw implications for model development.Combine, explore and draw insights from data. Often large and complex data assets from different parts of the businessDevelop tools and framework to address common needs in machine learning project like model traceability, feature reuse, A/B testing, etc.Work in cross-functional agile team of highly skilled engineers, data scientists, business stakeholders to build the AI ecosystem within our client organization.Your mindset & skillsOur journey will lead to something new and exciting - we will test, fail and learn. You are an important player in this transformation; therefore, we believe you are flexible, stress-resistant and able to work in an environment that is not yet formalized.Who you are:Have 5+ years working experience in data scienceHave a degree within applied mathematics, statistics, physics or engineering or similar field (e.g. machine learning) and a strong will to continuously develop your skill set.Are a hands-on person and a problem solver, you thrive in solving practical business problems with data and machine learning modelsYou have the ability to understand business requirements and generate insights and you have strong communication skills, orally and in writing.Are able to independently implement algorithms and models to production with at least one programming language with support from our machine learning engineers.Have experience in agile environment, team collaboration, data-driven development, reliable and responsible experimentationFluent in English, both spoken and writtenIn addition we appreciate:Experience in working with production level machine learning systemsExperience in working optimization problems and knowledge of optimization libraries and solversExperience in Spark and distributed computingThis is a full-time consultancy position in Stockholm.Starting date ASAP.2020-08-22Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-09-21Incluso AB5329744