Senior Data Scientist
Sway Sourcing Sweden Aktiebolag / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-07-29
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📊 Senior Data Scientist
Are you passionate about building production-grade optimization models and solving complex business problems with data? We are looking for a Senior Data Scientist for an exciting consulting assignment in Stockholm. You'll join a cross-functional team where you'll help develop, maintain, and scale advanced optimization solutions in a modern cloud environment.
🚀 About the Role
As a Senior Data Scientist, you will work with advanced optimization, machine learning, and analytics to improve business processes and decision-making. You will collaborate closely with Data Scientists, ML Engineers, Product Managers, and other stakeholders to deliver scalable, production-ready solutions.
Key Responsibilities
Develop, maintain, and improve production-grade optimization models.
Build and enhance Linear Programming and Mixed Integer Programming solutions.
Prepare, transform, and integrate data from multiple sources.
Develop robust data wrangling and aggregation pipelines.
Deploy, monitor, and maintain machine learning solutions in Google Cloud Platform.
Implement MLOps best practices and CI/CD pipelines.
Perform data analysis and create insights to support business decisions.
Present analytical findings and collaborate with stakeholders to translate business needs into technical solutions.
Work in Agile cross-functional teams to continuously improve performance and scalability.
✅ Requirements
Strong experience with Linear Programming and/or Mixed Integer Programming.
Proven experience developing and deploying machine learning solutions in cloud environments, preferably Google Cloud Platform (GCP).
Excellent Python programming skills with experience writing clean, modular, and production-ready code.
Strong SQL skills for data manipulation and analysis.
Experience with MLOps, CI/CD, and production deployments.
Experience working with DBT and data transformation.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
Experience working in Agile environments.
Excellent communication and collaboration skills.
Professional proficiency in English.
🌟 We believe you are
Analytical and solution-oriented.
Comfortable working with complex datasets and optimization problems.
A collaborative team player who enjoys sharing knowledge.
Passionate about building scalable and reliable data solutions.
📍 Location: Stockholm 📅 Assignment Period: 2026-08-17 – 2027-03-31 🕒 Extent: Full-time (100%) 🏢 Work Model: Hybrid (up to 30% remote)
Sway Sourcing är en innovativ rekryteringspartner som specialiserar sig på att matcha rätt talang med rätt företag – snabbt och effektivt. Vårt huvudfokus ligger inom Ekonomi, Administration, HR, Marknad och IT, men vi har även den breda expertis och flexibilitet som krävs för att leverera skräddarsydda rekryteringslösningar inom alla branscher.
Trots att vi är en relativt ny aktör har vi redan byggt förtroende hos många av Sveriges största företag och arbetar både nationellt och internationellt. Med baser i Sverige och Spanien erbjuder vi en unik kombination av lokal expertis och global räckvidd. Vårt starka nätverk och djupa branschinsikter gör oss till en självklar partner för företag som vill ligga steget före i sin rekrytering. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-01-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8141087-2120704". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sway Sourcing Sweden Aktiebolag
(org.nr 559360-7517), https://www.swaysourcing.com
Drottninggatan (visa karta
)
411 10 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Sway Sourcing Jobbnummer
10014668