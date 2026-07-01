Senior Data Scientist
Volvo Personvagnar Aktiebolag / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2026-07-01
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
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, Olofström
, Lund
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Company description:
Who are we?Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent. We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Job description: Let's introduce ourselves
The Engineering Data Hub at Volvo Cars accelerates the use of data, analytics, and AI. Our cross‐functional team of data, software, and machine learning engineers combines technical expertise with a collaborative mindset to transform large‐scale vehicle data into actionable insights. We support the development of new products, functions, and services by analyzing complex data sources, building machine‐learning models, developing scalable cloud pipelines, creating intuitive visualizations, and create Generative AI products.
Our culture focuses on learning, inclusion, and achieving success together!
What you'll do
As a senior data scientist, you will turn large‐scale engineering data into insights and models that guide product development and engineering decisions. You will design, train, validate, and deploy advanced ML models, particularly for sensor signals and other complex data sources. You will take a leading role in shaping innovative projects, stay up to date with the latest AI developments to ensure we use the most suitable methods, and evolving how we work with vehicle data across Volvo Cars. You will mentor and guide other data scientists, collaborate across disciplines to identify impactful opportunities, and help to build a strong, inclusive analytics community within Volvo Cars Engineering.
This role is ideal for someone who combines deep technical expertise with a passion for leadership, mentorship, and driving innovation.
What you'll bring
You have a strong quantitative background, with a Master's or Ph.D. in Statistics, Mathematics, Data Science, Computer Science, or a related field, along with 5+ years of experience in a data science or similar role. You are comfortable leading by example, guiding others, setting technical direction, and raising the quality of analytical work across teams.
You bring an experimental mindset, balancing speed and rigor to iterate quickly and deliver impact. You have experience owning machine learning or analytical projects end-to-end, from ideation through to deployment, and you are able to clearly communicate insights to non-technical stakeholders.
You likely have experience in several of these areas:
Strong experience with Python and solid understanding of software and data engineering practices for production systems
Strong familiarity with the standard data science toolkit (e.g., pyspark, Pandas, Scipy, Numpy etc.)
You have experience building data pipelines on platforms such as Databricks or Snowflake
Theoretical understanding and practical experience in statistical modeling, inference, time-series analysis, and machine learning algorithms
Understanding of CI/CD principles, particularly for data or ML pipelines
Experience with software versioning (e.g., Git)
Experience with generative AI or LLM-based applications
Beneficial:
Experience or familiarity with front-end development (e.g., Streamlit or React)
Experience with cloud-environments ‐ (preferably Azure)
Automotive or mechatronic domain knowledge
Experience mentoring or leading technical work
You would thrive in a collaborative environment while feeling confident driving technical direction. You would lead through knowledge‐sharing, encouragement, and clarity as well as communicate effectively with diverse audiences. You bring curiosity, creativity, and strong analytical rigor. You inspire others through initiative, openness, and responsibility. You bring your experience in shaping processes, methods, and standards. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "79154-44285409". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/
405 31 GOTHENBURG Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Jobbnummer
9988144