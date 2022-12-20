Senior Data Scientist - Bioinformatics
2022-12-20
Are you motivated by using your data science skills and scientific curiosity to drive biological insights? Striving for a role where your expertise can make an extraordinary impact? This is an opportunity to join a dynamic and enthusiastic environment, whilst delivering critical support to drug discovery projects.
As we expand our operations within the data science domain, we are looking for a Senior Bioinformatician to join our team at our vibrant AstraZeneca R&D site in Gothenburg, Sweden. This position is located within the Data Sciences & Quantitative Biology department - a global, diverse and delivery focused department where we collaborate to support drug projects striving to impact patients' lives. In partnership with our experimentalist colleagues and other data scientists, we provide computational analysis and solutions to enable and improve output from our technical platforms driving our drug discovery efforts.
Feel free to watch our Data Sciences & Quantitative Biology film to get to know the team and our department better: A Life-changing day - Meet our Quantitative Biology team at AstraZeneca
What you'll do:
In this role, you'll be using bioinformatics and machine learning to identify and generate insights from various types of biomedical data, to contribute to and expand our growing biomedical knowledge graphs. You will work closely with a variety of colleagues across all AstraZeneca's therapy areas including bioinformaticians, colleagues operating with other tasks using knowledge graphs, as well as -omics teams generating and analyzing molecular data.
More specifically, you will focus on identifying and extracting key relationships from both preclinical and clinical data, for updating and improving our knowledge graphs. Further, you will look for contextual subgroups in various types of data (e.g. biomarkers associated with gene expression profiles, or samples relating to different types of response to treatment) to assist in our efforts for personalized medicine strategies.
Who you are:
Our team is a highly collaborative group of scientists, working in a constantly evolving technical and scientific landscape. We, therefore, expect you to have a passion for driving scientific questions and to be comfortable working at a fast-paced environment. You can work independently and have a positive, result-oriented and pragmatic attitude. You have great communication skills as well as a proactive and delivery-focused approach.
Essential for the role:
* A PhD - or equivalent numbers of years of experience - in bioinformatics or similar field.
* Hands-on experience working with various types of omics data.
* Hands-on experience developing and using machine learning models applied to experimental data for biological inference problems.
* Advanced programming skills in R and Python.
* Knowledge in writing scalable and reproducible code, especially in concert with version management via Git.
Desirable for the role:
* Deep understanding of mathematical and/or statistical modeling approaches, specifically Bayesian machine-learning approaches.
* Experience in working with clinical trial data.
* Familiarity with JavaScript language and front end UI development.
* Experience with command-line interface tools, high-performance computing and cloud environments, incl but not limited to Docker/Singularity, Kubernetes etc.
* Proven track record of publishing and/or presenting relevant analysis results and tools in peer-reviewed journals, conferences, and other scientific proceedings.
Why AstraZeneca?
At AstraZeneca, we harness digital, data science & AI to fast-forward our research. Making sure the work born in a lab can make a real difference in the real world. Working here means thinking big, taking responsibility, and working together to deliver impact from our contributions that make the impossible a reality. Thrive in a place where the brightest and most curious minds seamlessly come together in our inclusive environment.
So, what's next? If your passion is science and you want to be part of a team that makes a bigger impact on patients' lives, then there's no better place to be.
We look forward to find out more about you. Send in your application no later than 20th January, 2023.
For more information about the role, the team or working for AstraZeneca, please contact the hiring manager Ufuk Kirik (www.linkedin.com/in/ukirik).
Additional information:
Our Gothenburg site: https://www.astrazeneca.com/our-science/gothenburg.html
Life in Gothenburg: https://www.movetogothenburg.com/
About BioPharmaceuticals R&D: https://www.astrazeneca.com/r-d.html
PLEASE NOTE: due to the upcoming holidays and annual leave our response will be a bit delayed - however, we'll try to get back to you as quickly as possible when we're back in the new year.
