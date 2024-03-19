Senior Data Engineer to Data Integration team at SEB in Stockholm
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB / Datajobb / Solna Visa alla datajobb i Solna
2024-03-19
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB i Solna
, Stockholm
, Örebro
, Sundsvall
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
SEB is more than just a bank with an IT function. We are a progressive tech company powered by innovation and fueled by collaboration. From Java to AI and everything in between, we offer you an impressive tech stack and several technology paths. Together we're innovating for a sustainable society and building the tech arena of the future, a welcoming space for everyone.
What you will be doing
The Data and Integrations team within Savings Offering is looking for a Senior Data Engineer with strong technical skills to join us on our exciting transformation journey to develop a new modern savings investment platform. You will be joining a team with a primary focus on building scalable and secured middle layer serving data to the front services.
Together with the team, you will be leading the exciting mission to build pipelines to onboard data from different data sources ranging from relational databases, mainframe systems, and other wider means of exchanging data including APIs (Application Programming Interfaces) and message queues, and then develop scalable and secured services harvesting the integrated data. As a good metaphor, you will have feet on the ground (on-prem) but head in the cloud. In that matter, you will find Google Cloud Platform as a targeted working environment.
In this role, you will be highly involved in decision-making and our technical road map paving the way forward for the Savings Investments tribe to serve Savings-related data to other value streams. Your work contributes to meeting data compliance and data governance requirements.
Together with others, you are shaping our ways of working, sharing knowledge, and coaching junior developers.
Your primary responsibilities will include:
Building scalable and secured services to serve data within and outside Savings Investment area.
Working on and implementing the technical roadmap to realize SEB's journey to Google Cloud Platform.
Collaborating with architects, developers, and stakeholders.
Participating in code reviews, mob programming, and general knowledge sharing.
Who we are looking for
You are an experienced data engineer with a strong tech background working with data integration, data pipelines, and data management.
To succeed in this role, we believe you are a team player with excellent communication skills and a positive, and open mindset. You would like to collaborate and motivate other team members in a multicultural environment.
In general, we are looking for a person who has:
Several years of experience in software development and experience working with GCP.
You should be able to navigate through GCP services without any map, discuss them in great detail, and quickly make a prototype to support your design.
Understanding of system design, and data structures, and being able to apply them.
A forward-thinker mindset to drive change and continuous improvement across teams, tools, and processes.
An analytical mindset that enables you to approach complex both business and technical challenges, and proactively tackle them with the help of the team.
We use a wide range of technologies, and the following serve only as an example:
Container-based technology: Docker, Kubernetes, OpenShift, and others.
Google Cloud Platform(GCP).
Infrastructure as Code: Terraform, GCP Pulumi.
API development: GraphQL, REST APIs, Swagger.
Programming languages: Python and bash scripts.
Databases: BigQuery, PostgreSQL, Redis, or any relational, non-relational, in-memory databases that are suitable for the work.
DevSecOps tools.
What we offer:
Friendly and welcoming culture
Access to SEB staff banking with exclusive benefits
Innovative company at the forefront of technology
Extensive training and learning opportunities
Interesting, innovative work
Top-class client network and projects
Agile and modern ways of working
Opportunities to help transform an industry
Learn more about working at SEB at www.sebgroup.com/career
It is our fundamental belief that inclusion and diversity are crucial for our future success. We strive to have an inclusive, value-driven culture where employees feel valued, respected, and involved irrespective of who they are, what they believe in, or where they come from.
Ready to join?
Since we select candidates continuously, feel free to send in your application today, but no later than the 31st of March. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB
(org.nr 502032-9081)
Stjärntorget 4 (visa karta
)
169 79 SOLNA Arbetsplats
SEB Arenastaden Jobbnummer
8552938