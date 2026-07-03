Senior Data Engineer / Databricks Champion
EdZa AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-03
, Solna
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, Danderyd
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Do you want to play a key role in building a modern data platform that enables analytics and AI at enterprise scale? We are looking for a Senior Data Engineer with deep Databricks expertise to join a high-performing platform team. This is an opportunity to combine hands-on engineering with platform development, architecture, and technical enablement in an environment where you'll have a real impact on both technology and ways of working.
About the Role As part of a central platform team, you will help build and evolve a modern cloud-based data platform used by multiple development teams. This is not a traditional Data Engineer role focused solely on pipelines—you will contribute to creating reusable frameworks, improving the developer experience, and enabling other teams to succeed.
Your responsibilities will include:
Developing and improving data ingestion and data product frameworks.
Designing and implementing scalable data governance and access control using Unity Catalog.
Acting as the go-to Databricks expert, supporting and coaching development teams.
Evaluating and introducing new Databricks capabilities to continuously improve the platform.
Contributing to a scalable, secure, and user-friendly platform for data, analytics, and AI.
We Believe You Have
Several years of experience working as a Data Engineer with Databricks in production environments.
Strong expertise in Apache Spark, Python, and SQL.
Experience with Unity Catalog, data governance, and modern data platform architecture.
A background in building reusable frameworks and platform components.
The ability to collaborate with engineers, architects, and stakeholders across different teams.
Strong communication skills and a passion for knowledge sharing and technical coaching.
Experience with AWS, CI/CD, Databricks Asset Bundles, Lakeflow, Auto Loader, and Databricks certifications is considered an advantage.
Who You Are You're a collaborative and curious engineer who enjoys solving complex technical challenges while helping others succeed. You take ownership, think long-term, and thrive in environments where you can influence both technical direction and engineering practices.
What We Offer
A key role in shaping a modern enterprise data platform.
The opportunity to work with the latest technologies in Databricks, cloud, data engineering, and AI.
A collaborative environment with highly skilled colleagues and short decision-making paths.
Significant technical ownership and the opportunity to make a lasting impact.
Interested in learning more? Get in touch with us. We'd love to hear from you and tell you more about the opportunity to join an organization where technology, continuous learning, and innovation are at the heart of everything we do. This recruitment is managed by EdZa Group. If you have any questions about the role or the recruitment process, please don't hesitate to contact tyra.nguyen@edzagroup.se
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8018173-2085721". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare EdZa AB
(org.nr 559328-6411), https://edzagroup.teamtailor.com
Sveavägen 49 (visa karta
)
113 59 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Ed:Za Jobbnummer
9992226