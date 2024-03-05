Senior Data Engineer, Business Support Domain, Group Digital , Ingka Group
2024-03-05
Who you are
IKEA is taking huge steps in its digital transformation and our Data Engineers are working in cross-functional teams to transform IKEA into a more data driven company by building and supporting state-of-the-art data products.
We are looking for a Senior Data Engineer to join our diverse and growing team within Data & Analytics, and we would love to talk with you if you recognize yourself in some of the following:
• Expert knowledge of SQL for data processing and analysis.
• Extensive knowledge of programming languages (e.g. Python, Scala, Spark).
• You've good knowledge of handling large volume of data and knows the intricasies involved in tuning the models for performance and cost.
• You're an expert with cloud computing environments and available data related products and services, e.g., Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and Azure.
• You have experience in conveying technical analysis with non-technical stakeholders.
• Broad knowledge of Data Modelling, Data Wrangling and Security.
• Broad knowledge of new and emerging tools for extracting, ingesting, and processing of large datasets (Apache Spark, Beam, Kafka, or equivalent).
• Broad knowledge of digital product development principles and the importance of rapid validated learning cycles to optimise performance long term
• Broad knowledge of collaborative software engineering practices (Agile, DevOps), in which solutions evolve through the effort of self-organising cross-functional teams
• A team player who takes ownership, builds cross-functional relationships with senior peers and loves sharing knowledge with more junior team members
• A curious world class problem solver who wants to keep learning!
The IKEA culture and values are very much a part of our business and day to day work life. For you to thrive and grow with IKEA it's important for us that you share our values! You can read more regarding our values and life at IKEA on our website www.ikea.com.
What you'll be doing day to day
This Senior Data Engineer role will be driving the development of data products for revolutionizing ways to simplify accounting information for the many.
The Senior Data Engineer will not only be expected to work hands-on with data flows, but will also be a thought partner on questions like:
• How can data products enable the transformation of IKEA into a data driven company?
• What data products do we design, build, test and maintain to promote data consumption?
• How should we ingest, merge, transform and serve data to enable usage at global scale?
• What business user needs do we prioritise making the optimal choice between quick business impact and building for the future?
• What data products and mindsets should we evolve to empower not only our Data Analysts/Scientists/Stewards, but all co-workers?
• How can we ensure the reliability and quality of the data, and how do we educate team members in cross-functional teams about the importance of it?
• How do coach and develop our junior team members to become world class Data Engineers?
Perhaps you have your own ideas on problems to solve? Our ultimate goal is to create a better everyday life for the many people by creating tangible and measurable value for our customer and the business that ultimately allow our hundreds of millions of customers to life a better and more sustainable life at home.
Our team within IKEA
We are proud of our vision to create a better everyday life for the many people. We're working in different locations world-wide to facilitate our digital growth ambition. The office for this role will be Malmö, Sweden, but we act as one global team and work together on global solutions.
We want you to join our diverse team within Data & Analytics consisting of Data Engineers, Data Analysts, Data Scientists, and Data Stewards based across Sweden and India. Our team is filled with people who enjoy good stories and welcome new team members warmly!
We see so many opportunities for what we can accomplish and have the ambition to be a world class team. At the same time, we believe that our work is not just about solving business problems, but also about learning and having fun together!
We can offer you:
• Work on some very interesting problems as described above, and you are encouraged to spot new opportunities or to collaborate with Data & Analytics colleagues in other teams.
• Opportunities to have global impact with your work.
• Flexible and modern tools: we deploy on Google Cloud Platform and we use a lot of open source tools across the board.
• Hardware and OS of your choice.
• A team of great colleagues to learn with and from (with world-class experience across all aspects of Data & Analytics).
• Continuous learning (we aim to spend 20% of our working time on learning).
• Flexible and friendly working environment.
Questions and support? Let's connect!
Does this sound like your next challenge? IKEA offers an exciting and empowering work environment in a global workplace. And as the world's leader at life at home, you have exceptional opportunities to grow and develop together with us.
Please apply with your application in English. Note that we can't process any applications through email. Thank you!
