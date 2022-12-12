Senior Data Engineer, Business Steering (malmö) Group Digital, Ingka Group
Ikea It AB / Elektronikjobb / Malmö Visa alla elektronikjobb i Malmö
2022-12-12
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ikea It AB i Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Älmhult
eller i hela Sverige
Who you are
We are looking for a Senior Data Engineer to join us in developing new revolutionizing ways for IKEA to build data products that support strategic decision making, performance management and data science. We are using cutting edge methodologies within cross-functional teams to keep IKEA leading in an exciting and fast-moving environment.
Our diverse and global team within Data & Analytics is growing even more and we would love to talk with you, if you recognize yourself in some of the following:
• Strong knowledge of advanced data structures, distributed computing and cloud-based services
• Strong knowledge of SQL for data processing and analysis
• Extensive knowledge of programming languages (e.g. Java, Go, Python, or Scala), including concepts from functional and object-oriented programming paradigms
• Broad knowledge of new and emerging tools for extracting, ingesting, and processing of large datasets (Apache Spark, Beam, Kafka, or equivalent)
• Good knowledge of data science and business intelligence products and how they rely on data feeds for their implementation
• Broad knowledge of digital product development principles and the importance of rapid validated learning cycles to optimise performance long term
• Broad knowledge of collaborative software engineering practices (Git, Agile, DevOps), in which solutions evolve through the effort of self-organising cross-functional teams
• A team player who takes ownership, builds cross-functional relationships with senior peers and loves sharing knowledge with more junior team members
• A curious world class problem solver who wants to keep learning!
• Experience with cloud platforms like Google Cloud Platform, AWS or Azure
• Work Experience of 5 years in a similar role
This is our wish list! If you don't recognize yourself in all these points, you might still be an excellent candidate for the role. We like to think long-term and invest in people's development together with us.
The IKEA culture and values are very much a part of our business and day to day work life. For you to thrive and grow with IKEA it's important for us that you share our values! You can read more regarding our values and life at IKEA on our website www.ikea.com.
What you'll be doing day to day
You'll lead the transformation of IKEA into a more data driven company by ensuring that data and insights are frequently and widely used in product teams in Group Digital to reinforce, alter, or largely impact present and future decisions on business and product strategy.
As a Senior Data Engineer you will work closely with Data Scientists and Data Analysts to drive the development of data products within the Business Support domain. Here, we are building the systems and tools for steering and planning our business at scale, often for top management stakeholders. You will work hands-on with building data pipelines in our data mesh on Google Cloud Platform, as well as be a thought partner on questions like:
• What data products do we design, build, test and maintain to promote data consumption?
• How should we extract, merge, transform and serve data to enable usage at global scale?
• What user needs do we prioritise first, making the optimal trade-off between quick business impact and building for the future?
• What data products and mindsets should we evolve to empower not only our Data Analysts and Scientists, but all co-workers?
• How can we ensure the reliability, security, and quality of the data, and how do we educate team members in cross-functional teams about the importance of it?
• How can we transform a business problem into requirements for building data infrastructure?
• How do we set up different environments (e.g. dev, test, prod) with appropriate security levels and data privacy requirements?
• How should we coach and develop our junior team members to become world class Data Engineers?
And perhaps you have your own ideas on problems to solve? We are on a journey towards becoming a data-driven company and you will have the opportunity to help shape our path, based on your knowledge and experience.
Our team within IKEA
You will work in Data & Analytics together with other Data Engineers, Data Scientists, Data Analysts, Machine Learning Engineers, Data Stewards and Data Architects. Together you will be joining cross-functional teams consisting of colleagues from Technology, Product and Design from the business domain of Business Support. All of you together will be creating the best solutions to support strategic enterprise decisions, financial forecasting and business planning.
IKEA has long been a global leader in home furnishing. We are proud of our vision to improve the everyday life of the many people. But our industry is quickly changing, and we need to adapt to stay competitive. To facilitate our digital growth ambition, we are working in different locations world-wide. The home office for this role will be Malmö, Sweden, but we act as one global team and work together on global solutions.
We see so many opportunities for what we can accomplish and have the ambition to be a world class team. At the same time, we believe that our work is not just about solving business problems, but also about learning and having fun together.
WHAT WE CAN OFFER YOU
• Work on some exciting problems as described above, and you are encouraged to spot new opportunities or to collaborate with Data & Analytics colleagues in other specialist teams
• Opportunities to have global impact with your work
• Flexible and modern tools: we deploy on Google Cloud Platform and we use a lot of open-source tools across the board
• Hardware and Operating System your choice
• A team of great colleagues to learn with and from (with world-class experience across all aspects of Data & Analytics)
• Continuous learning (we aim to spend 20% of our working time on learning)
• Flexible and friendly working environment in a truly value-based company
• Relocation support where applicable
Questions and support? Let's connect!
Does this sound like your next challenge? IKEA offers an exciting and empowering work environment in a global workplace. And as the world's leader at life at home, you have exceptional opportunities to grow and develop together with us.
If you have questions regarding the role, recruitment process or other practicalities please reach out to Carl-Johan Andersson at carl-johan.andersson@ingka.ikea.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2022-12-22
E-post: carl-johan.andersson@ingka.ikea.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea It AB
(org.nr 556322-9540)
Älmhultsgatan 2 (visa karta
)
215 86 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
7251192