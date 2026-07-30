Senior Data Engineer
Academic Work Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Join a forward-thinking team shaping the future of HR Analytics. Work with a modern Azure and Databricks stack to deliver high-impact data solutions across Sweden and the Baltic states in a dynamic banking environment.
About the role
You will play a key role in developing and maintaining our client's HR Analytics Platform. Working within a high-performing team, you will bridge the gap between complex data engineering and actionable HR insights across multiple regions including Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. Here is the streamlined profile list in English:
We are looking for someone who:
Is strong in Databricks, PySpark & SQL — Experienced in daily notebook development and processing large datasets.
Masters Kimball modeling & SCD1/SCD2 — Highly skilled in star schemas and managing historical data changes over time.
Has solid expertise in Delta Lake
Knows Unity Catalog
Works comfortably in Azure DevOps — Used to structured CI/CD workflows, Git repos, Pull Requests, and YAML pipelines.
Understands Power BI impact — Builds data models optimized for downstream semantic models and report performance.
You are offered We offer a high-impact hybrid role where you can work with the latest cloud technologies like Databricks and Azure, while enjoying the flexibility of a modern workplace environment.
Work tasks
This role focuses on the technical development and orchestration of data within an HR Analytics environment, utilizing Azure and Databricks to process complex HR data sets.
Develop and maintain PySpark and SQL notebooks within Databricks on a daily basis.
Implement and manage SCD1 and SCD2 logic for the core data model.
Design and optimize Kimball star schemas, including snapshot and event facts.
Configure Unity Catalog for data governance, including catalogs, grants, and security.
Manage CI/CD processes using Azure DevOps repos and YAML pipelines.
Monitor and extend nightly Databricks Workflows and task dependencies.
Collaborate on Power BI semantic models to ensure accurate downstream data impact.
We are looking for
Advanced knowledge of Databricks, including PySpark and SQL notebook development.
Strong experience with Delta Lake operations such as MERGE and time travel.
Proficiency in designing Kimball star schemas and managing SCD1/SCD2.
Solid understanding of Azure DevOps, including repos, YAML pipelines, and PR processes.
Professional fluency in English and Swedish.
It is meritorious if you have
Knowledge of Oracle HCM or PeopleSoft data models.
Experience with Power BI import mode and semantic models.
Familiarity with Azure ADLS Gen2
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-01-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "YM6K62". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450)
Solnavägen 3H (visa karta
)
113 63 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Academic Work Sweden AB Jobbnummer
10016101