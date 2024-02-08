Senior Data Engineer
Sinch Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-02-08
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sinch Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Kalmar
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
We are Sinch. Join us and be a part of a global leader in Communication Platforms as a Service (CPaaS) and mobile customer engagement. With presence in more than 60 countries, we enable businesses to reach everyone in the world, through mobile messaging, email, voice, and video.
We believe equal opportunities are the key to our success. No matter who you are, you'll be able to explore career options, face captivating challenges, and build skills alongside outstanding people.
The essence of the role
Join our team at Sinch as a Senior Data Engineer, where you'll be responsible for constructing, maintaining, and supporting data pipelines across our global product portfolio. Apply innovative ways and cutting-edge technologies in the market to excel in this role. We're seeking a candidate with a proven background in SQL, Python, and ETL/ELT that takes a proactive approach to address intricate challenges and craft data pipelines that not only empower the data domain but also enhance connectivity within Sinch through the effective use of data.
This role is based in Stockholm, Sweden, and functions under a hybrid model, reporting to the Data Engineering Manager.
As our Senior Data Engineer, you will:
This role offers a distinctive chance for you to lead, drive, and implement impactful initiatives in a rapidly growing business. Our dedication to taking action is unwavering, acknowledging its importance not only for our esteemed customers but also for the greater global community.
Lead data engineering projects, ensuring their successful delivery.
Provide valuable support to leadership, serving as a technical authority for the team.
Offer guidance to team members during code reviews to maintain high standards of quality.
Promote best practices in data engineering within and beyond the team.
Drive the data integration efforts across diverse platforms and products.
Contribute to the development, performance, quality, monitoring, and maintenance of data pipelines.
Identify areas for improvement in our products, business processes, and architecture through insightful data analysis.
Who are you?
We believe you are a professional skilled in pipeline development and governance, with experience in tools for virtualization and a background in real-time data processing. Your organizational prowess is evident in breaking down projects efficiently, and your expertise extends to designing new data architectures with a focus on security standard processes. Your diverse skills make you a valuable asset, poised to drive innovative data solutions for our dynamic team and evolving business.
Proficient in software development with expertise in Python, Spark, Git, CI/CD, and Docker.
Skilled in using SQL for data querying and ETL/ELT development.
Experience in structuring and storing large volumes of data in data lakes and warehouses.
Capable of fixing and optimizing data pipelines for enhanced performance and reliability.
Familiarity with data pipeline orchestration tools like Airflow, Dagster, and experience using Databricks.
Cloud experience in AWS or GCP.
Knowledgeable about various data architectures such as Data Lake, Data Mesh, and Data Fabric.
Strong communication skills with fluency in English for engaging with stakeholders from technical and business areas.
Ready to chase your dreams?
Join our data-centric organization by submitting your application in English.
Together, let's shape the future of data-driven innovation, where organizational data lies at the heart of what we do. Be a part of our global data team that promotes growth and embraces hybrid work arrangements.
At Sinch, we value learning, adopt change, and offer opportunities for personal and professional growth. Unfortunately, we are not able to support relocation outside EU at present, therefore, will take into consideration only applicants who hold a Swedish or EU/EEA citizenship, or have a valid work permit for Sweden. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-09
https://apply.workable.com/j/F6DE92B7C9/?utm_medium=social_share_link Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sinch Sweden AB
(org.nr 556747-5495), http://www.sinch.com
Lindhagensgatan 112 (visa karta
)
112 51 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8456240