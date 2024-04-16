Senior Data Engineer - Curate
2024-04-16
Join us in improving the experience for millions of daily users in Norway and Sweden. The product we work with enables newsrooms to optimise the content on front pages through automation and personalization.
Our team
Curate is a central team in the Shared Product & Platform organisation that has an impact on and works in close collaboration with other teams in Schibsted Media. You will be a key member of a highly dedicated and competent cross-functional team, consisting of EM, PM, UX, six Engineers and a Data Scientist. We are responsible for editorial recommender systems as well as editorial tooling, that based on collected data and through data processing aim to provide the most optimal order of the content shown on the front pages.
What you will do
-
Build new ML models and improve existing ones together with highly skilled analysts, data scientists and engineers across the entire organisation
-
Manage real-time data pipelines and help design and build data models and architecture using the best technologies for the job
-
Load, transform, integrate and aggregate data in accordance with commonly defined business needs
-
Evaluate existing solutions and make technology choices for how to deliver and store data
What we think about you
-
You are not afraid to take initiative. We expect you to be able to work autonomously, to be eager to accept new challenges and to bring a new perspective to our team
-
You are a team player. You understand it is essential to our success that we are transparent and that we share knowledge with each other
-
You have 4+ years of experience in modern data engineering practices and technologies. Experience with our tech stack is a bonus (we use Flyte, Kafka, Kubernetes, Snowflake, dbt and AWS)
-
You have strong skills in at least one OOP-language and at least one ANSI-SQL variant
What we can offer
-
Plenty of opportunities to develop your skill set and grow as an engineer all the while having a significant impact on society
-
Spend at least 10% of your time for growth and learning
-
Join continuously organised hackdays and hackathons
-
Be part of an organisation that recognises the importance of diversity and inclusion
-
Flexibility in work arrangement and possibility to travel and meet colleagues in Stockholm, Oslo and Kraków.
If you are curious to know more about Curate, have a look at this recorded presentation or apply for the position below.
Schibsted is a family of digital brands with a strong Nordic position, and more than 6,000 employees. Millions of people interact with our companies every day through our leading online marketplaces, world-class media houses. We also help new promising businesses grow. Our joint mission of empowering people in their daily lives is rooted in the values of our media heritage and a legacy of bold change. At our best, we are a fearless force for change in a society built on trust and transparency.
Product & Tech is responsible for product development and technology platforms for News Media brands. The unit consists of product managers, software engineers, UX experts, and user researchers. Most of our teams work distributed, with colleagues in Oslo, Stockholm, Krakow, Gdansk, Bergen, and Stavanger. Ersättning
