Senior Data Domain Architect (Azure)
2024-10-30
We are looking for an Azure Data Architect for a global company in Gothenburg.
We are seeking a highly skilled Senior Data Domain Architect to join our team and lead the design, development, and governance of a robust and scalable data architecture for the client. In this role, you will drive the creation of enterprise-level data models, ensuring consistency, accuracy, and alignment with organizational goals. As a strategic leader you'll hold a strategic and leadership role, overseeing the organization's data architecture and ensuring it supports long-term goals.
Key Responsibilities:
Enterprise Data Strategy Development: Define and lead the organization's data architecture strategy, ensuring alignment with business objectives and goals. Develop a technical roadmap to ensure the target architecture is aligned with client design & principles.
Data Architecture Design & Governance: Design and implement scalable, secure, and high-performing data architecture frameworks. Implement governance processes delivered by our Data Governance & Data Management organization, to ensure data quality, consistency, and compliance with industry standards and regulations.
Data Modeling & Integration: Lead the design of physical data models, aligned with the conceptual & logical models provided by the Business Information Architects. Ensure seamless integration of data from multiple sources, enabling accurate, real-time decision-making and analytics.
Technology Evaluation & Innovation: Implement new technologies, set by the central platform organization. Lead initiatives to adopt this new technology to improve the data capabilities for Service Market Logistics
Mentoring & Leadership: Provide technical leadership and guidance to data architects, engineers, and modelers. Mentor team members to develop their skills and foster a culture of continuous learning and improvement.
Cross-Functional Team Leadership: Lead cross-functional teams in defining data architecture standards, driving alignment across different departments, including data engineering, analytics, and application development teams.
Strategic Leader: drives business transformation through data, shaping the organization's future by ensuring that its data assets are fully optimized to support long-term growth and innovation.
In short:
Develop and maintain domain architecture strategies, standards, and guidelines.
Collaborate with stakeholders to understand business requirements and translate them into technical solutions.
Design and implement scalable and secure architectural solutions that meet business needs.
Provide technical leadership and guidance to development teams throughout the project lifecycle.
Conduct architectural reviews and ensure compliance with best practices and standards.
Stay up-to-date with emerging technologies and industry trends to drive innovation.
You want to take your career to the next level, working with amazing people worldwide.
To be successful in this position, you have a university degree or equivalent and several years of experience as a data architect practitioner in Azure's full suite of services, including Azure Data Factory, Azure Synapse Analytics, Azure Databricks, Azure Data Lake.
You are passionate about defining and designing end-to-end scalable data solutions, ensuring they align with enterprise architecture and industry standards.
The right candidate can think and act strategically, operate tactically, and implement change effectively, managing change priorities in a business-focused, fact-based, and collaborative way to achieve real impact. As this is a leading role, there will be next to the technical focus, also a strong focus on soft skills. We are looking for an emphatic & enthusiast architect who can clearly & professionally communicate to different hierarchies in the organization. We expect someone very structured and works fact-based and can defend his/her points of view to challenging stakeholders. Pro-activity is your middle name, and you feel natural to connect to people throughout a large and complex landscape to find your way. Vulgarization skills are a key asset who allow you to adopt your communication to all different needed stakeholder levels.
This is a full-time consultancy position through Incluso in Gothenburg. Start is in November, One year's limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
