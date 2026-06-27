Senior Data Architect
Volvo Business Services Aktiebolag / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2026-06-27
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Company description:
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Job description:
This will be us - your new colleagues
We're seeking a skilled Data Architect who can seamlessly connect business objectives with technical solutions and implementation. If you excel at tackling complexity, enjoy creating scalable architectures, and are eager to work with cutting-edge technologies, this role is for you.
Your future team
You will be part of a high performing team of skilled data professionals, such as Data Architects, Data Engineers, ML engineers & Data Analysts. You will closely collaborate with Digital Product Managers and Owners from Volvo Trucks. This role is based in Göteborg, Sweden, and requires you to work on-site at our office.
What you will be doing? Design and implement scalable end-to-end data architecture on Azure and Databricks, aligned with enterprise standards.
Define data models and enforce data standards, governance, and best practices across teams.
Establish strong data governance, security, and compliance frameworks (RBAC, GDPR, lineage).
Lead integration of operational systems, analytics platforms, and AI/ML use cases, including MLOps lifecycle support.
Translate business needs into technical architecture, roadmaps, and key design decisions, including trade-off analysis.
Provide technical leadership and mentorship, setting coding, engineering, and MLOps best practices while actively contributing hands-on.
Who are you?
Required Qualifications:
Proven experience in designing and implementing data architectures on Azure and Databricks
Strong expertise in data modeling across complex enterprise domains
Deep understanding of:
Data lifecycle and lineage
Experience with system integration, APIs, and distributed architectures
Data governance, security, and compliance
Good understanding of MLOps and ML lifecycle management
Strong software engineering fundamentals
Preferred qualifications:
Experience in automotive, service contracts, or lifecycle management domains
Experience working in large enterprise environments
What's in it for you?
Work hands-on with AI in real data engineering workflowsGo beyond experimentation— work with real world challanges of data pipelines in the era of LLMs, agents etcSolve new, unsolved problemsThis is not a mature playbook—you'll define patterns, not just follow them.High-impact, high-visibility workYour innovations will directly influence other data professionals.Measure success through adoption and impactYour work succeeds when others succeed—this is engineering leverage at its best.Build like a startup—at enterprise scaleMove fast, experiment, and ship impactful solutions, while leveraging the reach of a global organisation.End-to-end ownershipTake ideas from concept to production, with real autonomy and responsibility.Collaborate with passionate buildersWork alongside other Data professionals who care deeply about craft, simplicity, and outcomes.
Ready for the next move?
If you are ready to take on a challenge in a dynamic environment and have a curious mind eager to contribute to creating tomorrow's transport and digital service solutions, we welcome your application! Last application date: 28 Jun 2026 Application screening will start immediately; we look forward to receiving your application as soon as possible. Location: Göteborg, SwedenTiming: ASAP For any questions please contact:
Sanjeet Kumar Jha,
Email: sanjeet.kumar.jha@volvo.com
Swedish Union representatives:Akademikerna – Mikael Johansson, +46 73 902 34 30Unionen – Lajla Dahlsjö, +46 31 322 45 75Ledarna – Carina Sachade, +46 73 902 40 83
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Volvo Group Digital Technology & Operations (DTO) is a new division established to integrate the capabilities of VG Digital & IT and VG Connected Solutions to accelerate the digital transformation in Volvo Group. The organizational set up is structured around domains, digital products with functions for digital excellence to deliver outstanding customer experience.
Joining the new DTO division means being part of a fast-moving digital product-oriented organization where teams truly own what they build from idea to delivery. In DTO, we work in agile, cross-functional teams, mastering the latest technology, and creating outstanding digital experiences that make a real difference for our colleagues and Volvo Group customers around the world. We put people first and build our culture on trust, passion, customer success, change, and performance. If you want to grow, collaborate across functions and entities, and help shape the future of digital products within Volvo Group, DTO is a great place to be. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "32108-44275725". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556029-5197)
417 15 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Jobbnummer
9982075