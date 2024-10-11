Senior Data and ML Engineer
About this opportunity:
We are looking for a Senior Data and ML Engineer to join an exciting new initiative in Ericsson. We are launching an exciting SaaS initiative that aims to overhaul how we deliver solutions, using As-a-Service on public Hyper Cloud Providers (HCP) as our vehicle. Our goal is twofold: To thrill our customers by delivering services they love and giving them a competitive edge, while building a "lean and mean" product development organization that will allow Ericsson to scale at profit. You will be challenged, but you won't be alone. You will be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next. If you're passionate about fostering modern product development paradigms, inspiring change, shaping innovative technology to deliver customer value, and you get a kick about building something entirely new, we want you on board!
Ericsson Cloud Software & Services (BCSS) continues to evolve cloud-native portfolio as well as explores new ways of building solutions, including enabling cloud native "as-a-Service" offerings. The newly established Sapper unit will ensure BCSS readiness for "as-a-Service" when our customers start shifting towards new network operations models that could truly maximise the opportunities and agility cloud native deployment brings. We have chosen a less traditional name for our new acceleration unit to signal that this unit will operate differently. The name Sapper originates from a soldier who performs ambitious tasks that require engineering skills, a pioneer with deep technical understanding.
What you will do:
• Design and develop a truly global SaaS Management Plane to manage our 'as a service' offerings.
• Work in an agile team using Lean, Agile and DevSecOps methodologies and tooling
• Collaborate with other development teams to ensure our Management SW applications fit and function as part of the overall solution.
• Knowledge share to onboard new team members
• Stay up-to-date with industry standard methodologies and emerging technologies
The skills you bring:
• Proficient in Python, Java and Scala
• Experience in the design and implementation of data platforms (ingestion, storage, processing, serving, policy, governance, compliance, security)
• Experience with one or more from Kafka, Hadoop, HBase, Spark, Flink, Airflow
• Experience in Machine Learning
• Bonus qualifications include experience with GCP Big Query, PubSub, Dataflow, Vertex AI, Workflows, Composer
• Experience of programming languages such as Go, Java, Javascript
• Experience of designing APIs (Sync and Async) such as REST, gRPC
• Experience or knowledge of secure design and secure coding (SAST) and DAST
• Experience developing applications in a public cloud such as GCP, AWS, Azure
• Cloud native tools and technologies: containers, Kubernetes
• Knowledge of DevSecOps and CICD and related tools
Knowledge of Telecoms and in particular Network Management is an advantage
