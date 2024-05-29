Senior Data Analyst Manager
About TrusTrace
Founded in 2016, TrusTrace offers a market-leading platform for supply chain traceability and compliance, enabling brands and suppliers worldwide to standardize how supply chain and material traceability data is captured, digitized and shared. TrusTrace is leading global-scale traceability programs for many of the world's largest brands. The company is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with additional offices in India, France and the US.
About the role
As a Senior Data Analyst at Trustrace, you play a pivotal role in catalyzing the transformation of our organization into a data-driven powerhouse. Your primary responsibility lies in spearheading the development and execution of advanced analytics initiatives, which serve as the bedrock for making informed product decisions and cultivating top-tier offerings.
Your efforts ensure that we remain steadfastly aligned with company strategy and objectives. By harnessing data pertaining to product usage, financial metrics, and operational benchmarks, you generate actionable insights that drive strategic actions and propel us towards our goals.
You will be entrusted with the responsibility to discern and implement pertinent metrics for tracking company objectives related to Product and Process performance Key Performance Indicators (KPIs). This entails not only formulating precise metrics but also identifying the necessary data points, engaging in data modelling, and crafting visualizations using user-friendly tools and frameworks.
Your role requires taking the helm in conducting comprehensive data analysis to unveil outcomes, including trends and patterns. These insights will serve as the catalyst for driving enhancements in both products and processes, thereby fostering business growth.
To thrive in this role, you'll need to embody the following qualities:
A genuine passion for data coupled with a strong analytical mindset.
Comfort and appreciation for transitioning seamlessly between strategic discussions with executives and hands-on data modeling requiring technical expertise.
Proficiency in identifying suitable analytical methods and tools to effectively convey complex findings.
Eagerness to collaborate and share insights with the Product Development and Product Operations teams, facilitating the transformation of insights into actionable strategies to enhance Trustrace's products and delivery processes.
Your background should ideally include:
5+ years of experience in a similar role within a Product SaaS company.
A Master's degree in Data Analytics, Computer Science, Statistics, or a related field.
Robust and versatile analytical skills, encompassing various statistical methods.
Proficiency with a diverse array of tools for data modeling, analysis, and visualization, such as SQL (or equivalent), PowerBI, Grafana, and Pendo.
Familiarity with cloud-based data storage and processing platforms like MongoDB, AWS, and Azure.
Experience collaborating within a global context, engaging with colleagues across Asia, Europe, and the US.
Bonus points for experience within the Supply Chain Traceability and Fashion industries.
Your style of working should reflect:
A high degree of autonomy, enabling you to independently tackle complex analyses while also valuing collaboration and teamwork.
The ability to strike a balance between precision and speed, thriving in a fast-paced environment influenced by an experimental mindset.
Exceptional communication skills to effectively convey insights and ideas.
Fluency in English.
What do we offer?
The opportunity to drive change and break new grounds to enhance and strengthen the visual identity of a growing global scale-up company, committed to accelerating sustainable transformation in fashion.
To be part of a great multicultural, multilingual team.
Fixed salary with benefits
A hybrid work model.
A centrally located office in Stockholm with perks.
