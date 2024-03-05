Senior Data Analyst , Business Support Domain, Group Digital , Ingka Group
Ikea It AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2024-03-05
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ikea It AB i Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Älmhult
eller i hela Sverige
Who you are
You like answering challenging and important questions with data. You are not afraid to innovate to find a better answer. And you like working on state-of-the art technologies. All the while you solve real problems for IKEA customers and co-workers.
You are a hands-on (Senior) Data Analyst who can build and present great analyses.
You will join a diverse team within Data & Analytics consisting of data analysts, data scientists, data engineers and data stewards based across Sweden and India
You recognize yourself in the following:
• You do love storytelling and use visualisations of data to explain facts.
• You've extensive knowledge in building visually immersive, and interactive insights using tools like Power BI including but not limited to modelling , wrangling , security etc.
• You've good knowledge of handling large volume of data and knows the intricasies involved in tuning the reports/models for performance.
• You've got a solid knowledge of SQL and the role it plays in data analysis.
• You're familiar with cloud computing environments and available data related products and services, e.g., Google Cloud Platform (GCP).
• You've broad knowledge of relevant scripting languages (such as Python).
• You've a good understanding of collaborative software engineering practices (Agile, DevOps, GitOps), in which solutions evolve through the effort of self-organising cross-functional teams
• You're familiar with digital product development principles and the importance of rapid validated learning cycles to optimise performance long term (preferably in a retail setting)
• You're excited about IKEA's values and vision of creating a better everyday life for the many people!
This is our wish list! If you don't recognize yourself in all these points, you might still be an excellent candidate for the role. We like to think long-term and invest in people's development together with us.
What you'll be doing day to day
Within the Business Support Domain of Data & Analytics, you'll be a part of the Decision Intelligence team that focus on simplifying accounting information, across all Ingka.
This means:
• Combine multiple data sources, identify different costs incurred. Simplify accounting needs and create a product for the many.
• Reduce time spent on manual tasks and adhoc reporting and help stakeholders and users with their reporting needs.
• Benefit and contribute to Ingka data mesh that unlocks analytical data at scale.
• Help and Support users via various channels like Slack/Email/JIRA servicedesk etc.
Our team within IKEA
We are proud of our vision to create a better everyday life for the many people. We're working in different locations world-wide to facilitate our digital growth ambition. The office for this role will be Malmö, Sweden, but we act as one global team and work together on global solutions.
We want you to join our diverse team within Data & Analytics consisting of Data Engineers, Data Analysts, Data Scientists, and Data Stewards based across Sweden and India. Our team is filled with people who enjoy good stories and welcome new team members warmly!
We see so many opportunities for what we can accomplish and have the ambition to be a world class team. At the same time, we believe that our work is not just about solving business problems, but also about learning and having fun together!
WHAT WE CAN OFFER YOU
• Work on some very interesting problems as described above, and you are encouraged to spot new opportunities or to collaborate with Data & Analytics colleagues in other specialist teams
• Opportunities to have global impact with your work
• Flexible and modern tools: we deploy on Google Cloud Platform and we use a lot of open source tools across the board
• Hardware and Operating System your choice
• A team of great colleagues to learn with and from (with world-class experience across all aspects of Data & Analytics)
• Continuous learning (we aim to spend 20% of our working time on learning)
• Flexible and friendly working environment in a truly value-based company
Questions and support? Let's connect!
Does this sound like your next challenge? IKEA offers an exciting and empowering work environment in a global workplace. And as the world's leader at life at home, you have exceptional opportunities to grow and develop together with us.
Please apply with your application in English. Note that we can't process any applications through email. Thank you!
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-19
E-post: olivia.de.peyronnet@ingka.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea It AB
(org.nr 556322-9540)
Älmhultsgatan 2 (visa karta
)
215 86 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
8519008