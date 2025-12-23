Senior Data Analyst BI
2025-12-23
Job Description
WHAT YOU'LL DO
As a Senior Data Analyst BI you will be transforming and visualizing large amounts of data for hundreds of users using the Microsoft Power BI platform. You will enable data-driven decisions for stakeholders in Commercial Development and Growth by leading front-end Business Intelligence reporting projects. In addition, you will collaborate with technical data engineering teams to continuously improve our data foundation.
If you love building things, solving technical problems and learning quickly you will feel right at home. But this is more than a technical role. To succeed you will need to take initiative, manage your own projects, communicate clearly with many stakeholders and strive to truly understand our business.
To shine in this role you will...
Lead and execute end-to-end data and BI projects focused on areas such as expansion, retail experience and store project implementation and follow-up.
Build and maintain reports, data models and BI solutions that take CD&G's analytical capabilities to the next level.
Be the bridge between business and tech, translating business needs into clear data requirements to continuously improve our backend data environment.
Contribute to the development of best practices and ways of working within the Analytics & BI team.
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
Commercial Development & Growth is a global function within the H&M brand and our mission is to set and deliver on the global customer experience strategy to strengthen our brand and enable profitable sales. Together we develop, expand and optimize all sales channels while securing conditions for efficient operations leveraged by tech and strong collaboration across the organization.
Our function plays a key role in delivering on our brand plan through an elevated, inspirational, and relevant shopping experience that is centred around our product and provides competitive convenience for our customers.
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for people with...
A degree in a quantitative field such as engineering or business
At least 5 years of experience in Business Intelligence Analyst, Data Analyst or Business Analyst roles, either in-house or as a consultant.
A proven ability to lead and deliver end-to-end BI projects that drive business impact.
Experience translating business requirements into clear requirements towards data engineering teams.
Experience from working with SQL to extract and transform data from large and complex datasets.
Experience creating clear, user-friendly reports in Microsoft Power BI.
And people who are...
Strong communicators who can drive requirements discussions with colleagues working both in business teams as well as tech teams.
Equipped with strong business acumen and able to see data in a broader commercial context.
Proactive and self-driven, with the ability to manage multiple priorities and work independently.
Collaborative team players who enjoy sharing knowledge and building capabilities across teams.
Aligned with H&M's values, with a passion for growth, innovation, and creating customer value.
Please note that due to the holiday period, application reviews will recommence after January 8th.
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
All our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program (HIP)
All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound.
A dynamic, entrepreneurial environment where your insights directly influence strategic decisions.
A collaborative culture that values innovation, continuous learning, and knowledge sharing.
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
This is a full-time permanent position, starting as soon as possible according to the agreement. The role is based in our office in Stockholm, Sweden.
Apply by sending in your CV in English as soon as possible. Due to data policies, we only accept applications through our career page.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here. We are eager to meet you!
