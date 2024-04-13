Senior Data Analyst
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
Aftermarket insights
Scania aims to drive the shift towards a sustainable transport system, creating a world of mobility that is better for business, society, and the environment. Our department plays a central role in this journey by providing the information, tools, and systems needed to maintain, diagnose, repair, and upgrade the products qualitatively and cost-effectively. We are now expanding and therefore seeking a talented Senior Data Analyst to join our Vehicle Service Information team!
This is us
We are a highly motivated and skilled team that values each other's ideas and supports one another whenever needed. Working in an agile manner, we continuously strive to enhance our methods. The team comprises Data Scientists, Machine Learning Engineers, Data Engineers, and Cloud Engineers. Our journey thus far has been notable, solidifying our reputation as a leading AI team engaged in the entire development process-from data collection to modeling, testing, and deploying ML models in production. However, to further elevate our achievements and scale our initiatives, our team must grow.
We offer
We can offer you a dynamic workplace with diverse and challenging tasks in a hybrid work setup, meaning you can work from home or at our remote office at Scania Sergel a few days a week if the job allows. We can also provide you with a development plan, so you can reach your goals and receive the right support along the way. Scania offers many opportunities to develop your career both within the country as well as internationally. The professional development of our employees is a priority for us, so education via internal and external courses is encouraged and supported.
In addition to career and development opportunities, we can offer you other benefits such as free training at Scania's health center Gröndal, or a wellness allowance. You will also be offered performance bonuses, an occupational pension, flexible working hours, the opportunity to lease a car through the company, and much more. Scania also organizes several events yearly where family and friends are always welcome. If you live in Stockholm, we also offer a direct bus service between Stockholm and Södertälje with Scania Jobexpress.
Your assignment
As a key member of our Data Science team, you will collaborate with diverse teams across the organization, from R&D to Sales & Marketing and beyond, as well as with other Data Science teams at Scania. In this dynamic role, you'll play a key role in developing cutting-edge data products enriching our data mesh solution, powered by a Snowflake data platform.
Your main tasks will therefore be to..
Dive deep into the aftermarket space, leveraging new data sources, tools, and techniques to discover key insights. Your role involves not just coding and analysis but also pioneering new approaches to meet our client's evolving needs.
Regularly produce insightful analyses and reports. These are crucial for guiding decision-making processes and enhancing our business strategies.
Use Agile project delivery methodology to deliver effectively and efficiently. Ensure work delivers value by understanding and addressing user needs.
Your profile
To excel in this role, we expect you to possess the ability to assess and understand the business context and customer demands, and to devise intelligent solutions to complex data problems. As a person, you should be structured, communicative, service-minded, and have a proven track record of drive, as well as working independently and efficiently.
We would also like that..
You have a master's degree or greater in Data Science, Statistics, Engineering, or equivalent work experience.
You have experience in building and maintaining data pipelines and BI reports.
You have experience or a good understanding of storytelling and data visualization Incl. the visualization of insights drawn from data and the building of data-driven products.
You have experience in data wrangling.
You have experience working with SQL.
You write and speak fluently in English. If you write and speak fluently in Swedish, it is a merit.
In addition, knowledge or experience in the following fields is a plus..
Machine learning - Modelling and concepts.
Power BI - Incl. reading and writing DAX code.
Cloud-based data warehousing services - Eg. Snowflake, Amazon Athena, and building BI on top of that.
At Scania, we are dedicated to building a diverse, inclusive, and authentic workplace, so if you're excited about this role but your experience doesn't align perfectly with every qualification in the job description, we encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate for this or other roles! We hire for attitude and train for skills.
Further information
If you would like to learn more about the position or group please don't hesitate to contact Jesper Brauer (Head of Strategic Product Planning and Advanced Analytics), at +46855350078.
Application
Your application should include a CV and education certificate. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 2024-04-28. Ongoing selection and competency-based interviews will take place during the application period, the position may therefore be filled before the end of the application period.
We use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check may be conducted for this position.
Welcome to apply!
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com. Så ansöker du
