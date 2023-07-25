Senior Data Analyst
2023-07-25
Company Description
Vattenfall is a European energy company with approximately 20 000 employees. For more than 100 years we have electrified industries, supplied energy to people's homes and modernized our way of living through innovation and cooperation. We now want to make fossil-free living possible within one generation. To be able to reach this ambitious goal we are looking for talented individuals who, in addition to their passion for their own role, also have strong team spirit and want to contribute to supporting a meaningful corporate mission.
Job Description
Do you want to join us on the journey to a fossil-free future? At Vattenfall, we are committed to enable a fossil-free living within one generation. At People Analytics, part of Vattenfall People & Culture, we leverage the potential of our data, generate insights and enable data driven decision making. Can you help us to enhance Vattenfall's abilities to attract, develop and retain the talents and experts to remain competitive in an evolving energy market?
If you're energized by Vattenfall's mission as well as by working with data, people, and state-of-the-art IT technology, we are looking for you to join us as our next Senior Data Analyst!
As a Senior Data Analyst, you will partner up with the experts across staff function People & Culture as well as across all of Vattenfall. You will gather and transform their requirements for data products and develop fitting solutions together with your team. You will be responsible of finding the needed data in our source systems or in our Microsoft Azure based Analytics platform and come up with the right data correlations. As Senior Data Analyst, you will build and maintain Power BI reports and work hand in hand with the Data Scientists in our team on Advanced Analytics cases.
Your tasks and responsibilities:
Represent the People Analytics team towards our stakeholders: take requirements in, present results, evaluate feedback, facilitate dialogues, steer change requests
Know our People & Culture data in and out, which also means to understand the processes, the systems and the data flows
Design, build and maintain Power BI reports and enable and support self-service reporting
Check data for consistency, identify correlations and monitor data flows
Proactively transfer knowledge and adopt value adding solutions to stakeholders
As a member of the agile team, take your share in facilitating our workflow and in support others with knowledge and action e.g., by peer reviewing, advising, etc.
Qualifications
We believe that you have a hands-on mentality to solve complex issues and at the same time a drive to ask questions and learn. You are not unfamiliar with learning new tools and continuously improve, by working on new topics and projects every day. Furthermore:
You think about data as a massive asset to leverage.
You feel personally committed to the goal setting and delivery of the team locally and internationally.
You have a teaching mindset and you love to share your knowledge generously with the team.
You have an agile mindset and you feel comfortable applying agile concepts and methods.
Last but not least you are not afraid to drink a cup of coffee with our key users.
Your skills
We believe that you have a Bachelor or Master degree and several years of hands-on experience working with data, ideally routinely applying Analytics & BI tools and services. You bring several years of working experience with HR processes and systems, if you have experience with HR master data and / or HR reporting is considered a big plus. Other skills and requirements:
Proficiency in spoken and written English and Swedish is required, Dutch or German are a plus.
You are skilled in designing, building and maintaining Power BI reports.
You have a strong understanding of data security and data protection concepts as well as related regulations and norms, especially GDPR.
Experience in working agile and knowledge in project and process management is a plus.
We are working hand-in-hand with an in-house IT expert team which delivers our big data platform. You will have an easier start understanding their language if you come in with a high-level understanding of how analytics solutions are brought into life using cloud technology (Microsoft Azure Analytics stack), underlying concepts (data lake, data warehousing, data modelling, Python programming / Databricks, DAX, etc.) as well as familiarity with CI / CD, testing and version control (Azure DevOps, ARM, GIT).
Additional Information
Location
Preferred location is Stockholm. Travels on a quartely basis will be a part of the position.
Our offer
Good remuneration, a challenging and international work environment, and the possibility to work with some of the best in the field. You will be working in interdisciplinary teams and you can always count on support from committed colleagues. We offer attractive employment conditions and opportunities for personal and professional development.
More Information
We welcome your application in English no later than 13th of August, 2023. We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website as we cannot guarantee that we will be able to process applications that are not made via our website. Selection process will be started after the final application date.
For more information about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact our recruiter Elnoosh Farhoudfar, elnoosh.farhoudfar@vattenfall.com
(from w.33 due to vacation). For questions regarding the position, you are welcome to contact Hiring Manager, Michael Schulze, michael2.schulze@vattenfall.com
, (from w. 32 due to vacation).
Trade union representatives in Sweden: Rolf Ohlsson (Akademikerna), Inger Strandberg (Unionen), Christer Gustafsson (Ledarna), Juha Siipilehto (SEKO). To get in contact with the representatives, please call Vattenfall 's switchboard +46 8 739 50 00.
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation.
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
