Senior Cybersecurity Test Engineer
2023-09-17
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Can you engineer a brighter tomorrow?
Reality has made it clear that the actions we take in the next few years will significantly impact our future. Embracing the need for change, Volvo Cars is committed to spearheading the charge in automotive electrification. In this role, you'll play a crucial part in an exciting transformation journey that will change how the world views mobility. Are you ready for a new opportunity?
What you'll do
As a Senior Cybersecurity Test Engineer, you will be a part of an agile team, working closely with other software engineers, testers, and architects within the software development center and play a crucial role in our strategic ambition to be a leader in new technology.
Within our Software & Electronics Platform team, you will design and test security requirements of different types of Electronic Control Units and develop security mechanisms and concepts, help implement them, and share them with the company. You will develop secure programming environments extended from script languages such as Python to C. You will also cascade requirements and benchmark industry and standardization.
You are curious and want to contribute to groundbreaking technology with a customer-focused mind in an ever-changing automotive environment. You are excellent in communication and documentation and capable of teaching and developing other colleagues in a multicultural workspace.
Interested in learning more? We are looking forward to your application!
Please note that applications via email will not be approved. Interviews will be held continuously. To apply, please register your profile and attach your application documents via the link below as soon as possible.
What you'll bring
To be successful in this role, your experience includes:
At least 5 years experience in:
• Test planning & strategy building, test case writing, supplier test report review, manual testing, and automated testing in relation to cybersecurity in embedded software environments, preferably in the automotive industry.
• Cybersecurity concept development, requirements handling, cybersecurity verification and penetration testing for multiple electronic components in automotive or IoT/software industries.
• General security controls such as CFI, cryptography, DAC and MAC.
• Python programming/scripting and other languages such as C, C++, Bash, CAPL.
Strong knowledge in:
• Various vehicle networks and communication protocols such as CAN, TCP/IP, IEEE 802.11x, BLE, Bluetooth, NFC and Connectivity.
• Vehicle Diagnostics (UDS).
• Agile framework for security solutions.
We also appreciate:
• B.Sc. degree in Software, Electrical or Computer engineering, or another related field.
• International Software Testing Qualifications Board (ISTQB) certification.
• Professional security certifications such as a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP),CEH, Offensive Security Certified Professional (OSCP) or similar.
• Code Reviews (Gerrit etc.), Threat Modeling (Heavens).
• Experienced in tools such as Wireshark, CANalyzer and CANoe.
• Experienced in Static/Dynamic/Interactive Code and the third-party analysis tools, security in the cloud, embedded systems, IoT and hardware-based attacks.
