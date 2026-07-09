Senior Cyber Security Engineer - Network Security
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-07-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Täby
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
Join our Cyber Security Engineering unit, where innovation and security drive us. We are transforming technology with modern Network Security, integrations and cloud services. We are looking for a highly skilled and experienced Senior Cyber Security Engineer to join our Network Security Engineering team. This role involves architecting, designing, implementing, and maintaining robust security measures to protect our global network infrastructure. The ideal candidate will blend theoretical knowledge with hands-on expertise. This role requires a deep understanding of cybersecurity principles, Network Security technologies, and the ability to collaborate across multiple globally dispersed stakeholders and teams.
WHAT YOU'LL DO
Lead the development, optimization and integration of network security policies, rules and monitoring across platforms such as NDR, SSE, SD‐WAN and proxy solutions
Design and improve network security solutions across branches, stores and data centers, ensuring strong alignment with business and security needs
Conduct security architecture reviews, risk assessments and threat modelling, and drive hardening initiatives across our network landscape
Modernize network security by transitioning from legacy systems to modern SSE and ZTNA solutions, supported by clear roadmaps, policies and plans
Monitor and enhance the performance, availability and reliability of network security solutions, ensuring compliance with ISO, NIST, GDPR and internal standards
Design, configure and troubleshoot network security devices and services across on‐prem and cloud environments, providing advanced Level‐3 support when needed
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
You'll join a friendly and collaborative Network Security Engineering team of seven, soon to be eight, working closely with colleagues across Business Tech. Your daily partners will include network SMEs, Cyber Security Advisors, Core Platforms and Global Infrastructure Services, as well as teams supporting stores, warehouses and new market entries. You'll also connect with external partners and contribute to cross‐functional projects where network and cyber security come together. This is a highly collaborative environment where your expertise will help shape our security posture and uplift the team's cyber maturity.
WHO YOU ARE
6+ years of experience in cybersecurity engineering, with a focus on network environments
Strong, practical knowledge of: Network security technologies (firewalls, IDS/IPS, SWG, SASE, VPN, CASB, ZTNA), Cloud platforms: Azure, GCP, Security architecture methodologies and governance frameworks
Expertise in network security solutions and products provided by Cisco, HP Aruba, Zscaler and Citrix NetScaler (proven by certificates)
Strong knowledge of risk assessment and security control frameworks (ISO 27001, NIST).
Familiarity with security maturity models including C2M2
Excellent ability to translate security requirements into implementable engineering solutions.
Strong understanding of IP networking and protocols, including IPsec, HSRP, BGP, OSPF, 802.11, and QoS.
Understand regulatory and compliance requirements (GDPR, PCI-DSS, Schrems, etc.).
Independent problem-solving, addressing complex security challenges with minimal supervision.
Preferred qualifications:
CCNP (Security) or higher-level certifications such as the CCIE.
CISSP or OSCP security certifications.
Azure Security Engineer, or GCP Security Engineer certification.
Experience with Agile methodologies and tools (e.g., Jira/Confluence)
WHO WE ARE
H&M is a fashion brand that offers the latest styles and inspiration, from fashion pieces and unique designer collaborations to affordable wardrobe essentials. Our business idea is fashion & quality at the best price in a sustainable way. Learn more about H&M here.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
Benefits
All our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program (HIP)
All our employees receive a staff discount card, which is usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET.
Work-life balance, 30 days' vacation and wellness allowance 4000 SEK/yearly
Access to Benify, for discounts on e.g. Gym memberships, travel, hotels and many other great deals.
Compensation boost during parental leave
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
H&M is a part of H&M Group. At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organization. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz GBC AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Årstaängsvägen 13 (visa karta
)
106 38 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
9998023