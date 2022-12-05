Senior CWA Manager
Northvolt AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2022-12-05
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Northvolt AB i Stockholm
, Västerås
, Skellefteå
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a dedicated and driven Senior CWA Manager, to join us in our mission to contribute to build the recycling plant for the world's greenest batteries!
Key responsibilities include (but are not limited to)
Key responsibilities:
Responsible manager for the NV Project management delivery of the allocated CWA, during execution (Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Commissioning phases)
Responsible for the control and delivery of the cost, schedule & quality targets for the allocated CWA
Accountable as the owner & escalation point for the allocated CWA, driving progress, decision making; change, mitigation & contingency management; and all aspects of good project management practice.
Providing assurance of the EPCM contractor's delivery and deliverables, ensuring and retaining value and efficiency (Capital & Resource) for Northvolt.
Supporting the procurement and post award contract management for the scope, ensuring appropriate control of NV risk.
Working collaboratively with the EPCM contractor Area Delivery Lead counterpart to build an effective delivery team
Work collaboratively across the US2 delivery team to standardize ways of working for future CAM projects, and contributing to lessons learned.
Working with the Program Director to lead the area managers and develop uniformity and standard ways of working across the full scope for US2, contributing to good project process and practice.
Act in a Leadership of the NV APM Team, supporting the Program Director to coach the NV organization for excellence
Requirements
PhD or MSc in relevant field
More than 5 years experiences on the automotive business is preferred
Experience of large-scale battery production and process is preferred
Strong background from technical culture and proven engineering excellence
Personal success factors
Ability to work well with others in a team environment, as well as independently
Previous Leadership Experience
Ability to work in a high profile and often high-pressure international environment
Problem solving skills with appropriate tools
Apply with CV and cover letter or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Full time employment, fixed salary.
Planned starting date is asap. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-04-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Northvolt AB
(org.nr 559015-8894)
Alströmergatan 20 (visa karta
)
112 47 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
7232970