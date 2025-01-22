Senior Customs Specialist to Samsung
Digitalenta AB / Logistikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla logistikjobb i Stockholm
2025-01-22
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Digitalenta AB i Stockholm
, Västerås
, Gotland
, Älmhult
, Kungälv
eller i hela Sverige
We are now helping Samsung Nordics to find a driven Senior Customs Specialist to join their team in Stockholm for an exciting full-time opportunity!
Help Us Create What Can't Be DoneEverything we do at Samsung is driven by an unyielding passion for excellence-and an unfaltering commitment to develop the best products and services on the market. In today's fast-paced global economy, change is constant and innovation is critical to a company's survival. As we have done for 80 years, we set our sights on the future, anticipating market needs and demands so we can steer our company toward long-term success. As Senior Customs Specialist, you will have an integral part in ensuring we stay on top of the market and continue to enrich and simplify the consumers' lives. Why join our team? / A message from our team:The PI Logistics team is responsible for all outsourced logistics operations, including customs, cost control, managing sales of returns as well as monitoring overall performance and drive process and cost improvements. You'll be working in a team of enthusiastic and competent colleagues as well as with Sales/Marketing departments, logistic service providers, customs brokers, finance, cost control departments and local customs authorities in Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland.What will this role achieve?
This role will be Reporting to the PI Logistics Manager. As the Senior Customs Specialist you will lead the day-to-day work within our customs team, we expect you to be the expert in your field and this requires focus on both operational (hands on) as well as strategical tasks. You will be working closely with the PI Logistics team, outsourced operational logistics teams both in B2B and D2C flows, internal divisions and centralized customs teams in the Netherlands and Suwon, South Korea, leading the Customs related activities for the Samsung Electronics Nordic.The main responsibilities will be:* Implementation of the Customs strategy, in line with the company's policies & procedures,* Management and adherence of Customs compliance to ensure continuous compliance with local customs regulations in all Nordic markets as well as per our AEO authorization* Identification of Customs related risks and implement measures to mitigate those.* Responsible for Customs audits and be the first point of contact for local customs authorities.You as Senior Customs Specialist will be the official Samsung Electronics Nordic contact for the local Customs authorities, representing Samsung for Customs at national authorities and monitoring current and impending changes to customs regulations and perform an assessment of the impact to Samsung Electronics Nordic.Work experience required:5 years + of work experience in a similar position in the industry (multi-national organization) with both B2B and end consumer sales or in Big 4 tax advisory firms or equivalent, with in-depth knowledge of local (Nordic) customs regulations and excise legislation. Most relevant qualifications, education and training:* University degree or equivalent in customs/laws/finance * Skilled in Customs/financial applications (SAP) is a plus.* Excellent MS Office tools (Excel).* Ability to establish contacts, existing network within customs and governmental organizations is a plus.* Excellent interpersonal and communications skills.* Ability to deliver on strict deadlines and make things happenRequired language skills:Fluency in English is requiredSamsung is a dynamic company in a fast moving industry. There are many opportunities to grow and develop! In order to enjoy working with us you must be a person who appreciates a high pace, change and to take own initiatives.
About the assignment
For this assignment you will be hired as a full-time consultant by Digitalenta. We offer our consultants a generous package including healthcare allowance, insurance policy, paid vacation days and pension savings. In addition, you'll also have a dedicated consultant manager available throughout your employment with us, in addition to optional networking activities with our network of consultants. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Digitalenta AB
(org.nr 559248-0486), https://www.digitalenta.se Arbetsplats
Digitalenta Kontakt
Maria Levander maria@digitalenta.se 0763175996 Jobbnummer
9119717