Senior Cultural Strategist
2023-07-06
Here's what we're looking for:
• We envisage you'll have five+ years of experience in an insight or strategy environment; with strong qualitative research skills and, ideally, to also be no stranger to working with trends and/or data
• A tangible enthusiasm for presenting work, running workshops (virtual or otherwise) and for reaching bold conclusions that combine creativity and good commercial sense
• First-rate writing skills (we expect you to be contributing to our blog and producing reports)
• Our work generally involves multiple markets - we're looking for someone who relishes the opportunity to develop narratives and strategies that have global relevance
• Comfortable working alongside our project producers to ensure the smooth running of work and timeline management; also at home with cost sheets and financial processes
• An enthusiasm for building relationships with clients, understanding business challenges and, as a result, working with our head of agency to play a part in Crowd DNA's own growth plans
• Someone who's enthusiastic about working alongside strategists, writers, film-makers and designers; also for collaborating with our team in New York City and those across the wider Crowd DNA group
Believing in our culturally charged commercial advantage promise and ambition; eager to learn more about what happens at the intersection of brands and culture!
