Senior CRO Specialist - Stockholm
2026-01-07
We are looking for a senior CRO specialist for a consulting assignment with a large, subscription-based digital business, focused on digital assessment and ongoing optimization. The assignment combines strategic analysis with hands-on execution to strengthen digital sales performance and establish sustainable CRO processes
Work tasks
Review and analyze existing digital sales funnels and user journeys
Identify critical drop-off points and conversion barriers across digital channels
Benchmark digital sales performance against industry best practices
Optimize conversion for subscription-based products with and without hardware, including prolongations
Support optimization across paid media, website conversion funnels, SEO, and CRM-based channels
Set up and embed structured CRO processes together with the digital team
Execute and support A/B testing, experimentation, and personalization initiatives
Deliver clear insights, prioritized recommendations, and actionable optimization roadmaps
Ensure CRO ways of working can be handed over at the end of the assignment
Requirements
Fluent in English and Swedish
6+ years of experience in CRO, personalization, digital growth, or similar roles
Proven ability to improve conversion rates and digital revenue through structured testing
Strong experience with A/B testing, experimentation frameworks, and funnel optimization
Hands-on experience with personalization platforms such as Adobe Target, Optimizely, or similar
Very strong analytical skills including segmentation, cohort analysis, and behavioral insights
Experience from subscription-based digital businesses; telco experience is a strong advantage
Solid understanding of UX/UI principles and their impact on conversion
Good understanding of customer data platforms, tagging, and data layer concepts
Ability to translate insights into hypotheses, test designs, and optimization roadmaps
Experience working cross-functionally with product owners, developers, designers, and analysts
Ability to read and understand HTML, CSS, and JavaScript
Ability to make small front-end changes in testing tools without relying on developers
Understanding of DOM structure, dataLayer usage, and personalization payloads
Strong communication skills and stakeholder management capabilities
Practical detailsLocation: StockholmWork setup: Hybrid with approximately 50% remote workScope: The assignment requires a high level of availability during the periodStart date: February 1, 2026End date: May 31, 2026Potential extension: Up to 6 months
Sway Sourcing is an innovative recruitment partner specializing in matching the right talent with the right company-quickly and efficiently. Our primary focus lies in Finance, Administration, HR, Marketing, and IT, but we also have the broad expertise and flexibility required to deliver tailored recruitment solutions across all industries.
Although we are a relatively new player, we have already gained the trust of many of Sweden's largest companies and operate both nationally and internationally. With bases in Sweden and Spain, we offer a unique combination of local expertise and global reach.
