Senior CRO Specialist - Stockholm

Sway Sourcing Sweden AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm
2026-01-07


Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg, Danderyd eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Sway Sourcing Sweden AB i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg, Järfälla eller i hela Sverige

We are looking for a senior CRO specialist for a consulting assignment with a large, subscription-based digital business, focused on digital assessment and ongoing optimization. The assignment combines strategic analysis with hands-on execution to strengthen digital sales performance and establish sustainable CRO processes
Work tasks

Review and analyze existing digital sales funnels and user journeys

Identify critical drop-off points and conversion barriers across digital channels

Benchmark digital sales performance against industry best practices

Optimize conversion for subscription-based products with and without hardware, including prolongations

Support optimization across paid media, website conversion funnels, SEO, and CRM-based channels

Set up and embed structured CRO processes together with the digital team

Execute and support A/B testing, experimentation, and personalization initiatives

Deliver clear insights, prioritized recommendations, and actionable optimization roadmaps

Ensure CRO ways of working can be handed over at the end of the assignment

Requirements

Fluent in English and Swedish

6+ years of experience in CRO, personalization, digital growth, or similar roles

Proven ability to improve conversion rates and digital revenue through structured testing

Strong experience with A/B testing, experimentation frameworks, and funnel optimization

Hands-on experience with personalization platforms such as Adobe Target, Optimizely, or similar

Very strong analytical skills including segmentation, cohort analysis, and behavioral insights

Experience from subscription-based digital businesses; telco experience is a strong advantage

Solid understanding of UX/UI principles and their impact on conversion

Good understanding of customer data platforms, tagging, and data layer concepts

Ability to translate insights into hypotheses, test designs, and optimization roadmaps

Experience working cross-functionally with product owners, developers, designers, and analysts

Ability to read and understand HTML, CSS, and JavaScript

Ability to make small front-end changes in testing tools without relying on developers

Understanding of DOM structure, dataLayer usage, and personalization payloads

Strong communication skills and stakeholder management capabilities

Practical detailsLocation: StockholmWork setup: Hybrid with approximately 50% remote workScope: The assignment requires a high level of availability during the periodStart date: February 1, 2026End date: May 31, 2026Potential extension: Up to 6 months
Sway Sourcing is an innovative recruitment partner specializing in matching the right talent with the right company-quickly and efficiently. Our primary focus lies in Finance, Administration, HR, Marketing, and IT, but we also have the broad expertise and flexibility required to deliver tailored recruitment solutions across all industries.
Although we are a relatively new player, we have already gained the trust of many of Sweden's largest companies and operate both nationally and internationally. With bases in Sweden and Spain, we offer a unique combination of local expertise and global reach. Our strong network and deep industry insights make us the obvious partner for companies looking to stay ahead in their recruitment efforts.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-21
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7010622-1776706".

Arbetsgivare
Sway Sourcing Sweden AB (org.nr 559360-7517), https://www.swaysourcing.com
111 29 (visa karta)
111 29  STOCKHOLM

Arbetsplats
Sway Sourcing

Kontakt
Manon Grangien
research1@swaysourcing.com

Jobbnummer
9671209

Prenumerera på jobb från Sway Sourcing Sweden AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Sway Sourcing Sweden AB: