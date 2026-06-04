Senior Critical Environment Technician
Microsoft Sweden 1172 AB / Installationselektrikerjobb / Gävle Visa alla installationselektrikerjobb i Gävle
2026-06-04
, Älvkarleby
, Sandviken
, Ockelbo
, Ovanåker
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Microsoft Sweden 1172 AB i Gävle
, Stockholm
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Overview
As a Senior Critical Environment Technician (CET) within Microsoft's Cloud Operations & Innovation (CO+I) team, you will play a key role in maintaining the critical infrastructure that keeps our datacentres running.
In this hands-on role, you will coordinate with vendors, partner with management on operational, safety, and risk matters, mentor technicians, perform maintenance, and lead incident response. You will also use telemetry and monitoring systems to ensure optimal equipment performance and reliability.
CO+I powers Microsoft's global cloud services, including Azure, Office 365, Xbox, and OneDrive. The team is focused on delivering high-performing infrastructure while supporting employee growth through training, certifications, and development opportunities.
Microsoft operates over 200 datacentres across 32 countries, supporting more than 1 billion customers and 20 million businesses worldwide. Sustainability and continuous optimisation remain central to our operations.
Our mission is to empower every person and organisation to achieve more. We foster a culture built on respect, integrity, accountability, and inclusion.
Responsibilities
Act as a technical specialist in a key area (electrical, mechanical, controls, or generators), working independently on complex tasks
Inspect and monitor critical equipment (HVAC, controls, mechanical systems) for performance, safety, and reliability
Use CMMS tools to track assets and manage maintenance work orders
Lead and respond to onsite incidents, coordinating resolution without supervision
Apply and improve SOPs, MOPs, and EOPs to support safe and efficient operations
Perform planned, predictive, and corrective maintenance on critical systems
Troubleshoot equipment, systems, and components independently within your discipline
Mentor and support junior technicians with troubleshooting and system knowledge
Ensure compliance with safety, security, and EH&S standards (including JHAs and toolbox talks)
Embody Microsoft's culture and values in daily work
Qualifications
Required
High School Diploma (or equivalent) with strong experience in mission-critical environments (e.g. datacentres, manufacturing, healthcare, energy) or equivalent experience
Experience in a technical discipline (mechanical, electrical, controls, or related field)
Ability to meet Microsoft, customer, and government security screening requirements
Successful completion of the Microsoft Cloud Background Check (on hire and every two years)
Preferred
Extensive experience in mission-critical operations
Technical certification, trade qualification, or higher education
Strong proficiency within a specialised technical discipline
This role will remain open for a minimum of 5 days and until filled.
Microsoft is an equal opportunity employer and considers all qualified applicants regardless of protected characteristics. Accommodation support is available throughout the application process. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Microsoft Sweden 1172 AB
(org.nr 556952-8150) Arbetsplats
Microsoft Data Center - Gavle Jobbnummer
9947559