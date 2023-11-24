Senior Credit Analyst
Resurs Bank AB / Bankjobb / Helsingborg Visa alla bankjobb i Helsingborg
2023-11-24
, Bjuv
, Åstorp
, Höganäs
, Landskrona
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Resurs Bank AB i Helsingborg
, Malmö
, Borås
, Stockholm
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige
Get an idea of the role
We are currently looking for a Senior Credit Analyst to join our team of quantitative credit risk analysts, to help us manage and analyse our credit risk, with focus on existing exposures.
As a Senior Credit Analyst at Resurs you will play a crucial role in measuring, modelling and reporting credit risk metrics. Your responsibilities will include:
• Credit Risk Analysis: Analyse the Bank's credit risk exposure, focusing on trends within different subsegments and risk classes within existing portfolios.
• Reporting: Ensure that credit risk metrics are reported accurately to the management team according to agreed standards.
• Model Development: Develop and evaluate descriptive and predictive models and segmentations to be used within pre-collections processes.
• Late Collections Analysis: Analyse late collections stock to answer questions and gain insight into value and trends.
• Forecasting: Create prognoses and scenarios, and contribute to budget setting and follow-up.
• Project Leadership: Take part in projects within credit risk across the Nordics, sometimes taking the lead role.
• Innovation: Take part in the development of new approaches or models for assessing portfolio credit risk.
• Ad-Hoc Analysis: Produce ad-hoc analyses and data extracts as requested.
On a personal level
Bachelor's or Master's degree in finance, economics, mathematics, or a related field.
Proven experience in credit risk analysis and modelling, preferably in a banking or financial institution.
Strong analytical skills and proficiency in statistical analysis tools and software.
Excellent communication and teamwork skills.
Ability to work independently and in a fast-paced environment.
Knowledge of financial and banking regulations is a plus
More than a job
The Resurs spirit is about transformation, our culture, and the people in our society. It's about how we define ourselves, how we greet the world, and handle our business. We are here to make a difference in people's lives and help them make things happen. It shouldn't be hard to deal with a bank - we want to give the feeling of freedom and possibilities. We are here to make things happen; do you want to join?
Apply today!
Don't wait to send in your application - selection, and interviews take place on an ongoing basis and the position may be filled before the last advertising date. We look forward to hearing from you!
In this recruitment process, the supplier is solely responsible for the personal data they collect and process. Resurs is solely responsible for the personal data processed by us in the recruitment process.
Important information
Before hiring, we carry out a credit check and require a police record extract for all candidates. For candidates with a citizenship other than Swedish, we reserve the right to complete a background check together with an external partner.
LI-LN1 Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Resurs Bank AB
(org.nr 516401-0208), https://www.resursbank.se/ Arbetsplats
Resurs Bank Kontakt
Tom Evans thomas.evans@resurs.se Jobbnummer
8285434