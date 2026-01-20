Senior Cost Engineer Ohla Gerstaberg
OHL Sverige AB / Controllerjobb / Södertälje Visa alla controllerjobb i Södertälje
2026-01-20
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos OHL Sverige AB i Södertälje
, Stockholm
, Nyköping
eller i hela Sverige
Primary duties of the position:
Monthly preparation of project Cost Reports and reporting.
Project Monthly Valuations on main contract and additional works.
Other Tasks include accurate forecasting and time phasing of expenditure
Internal Budget planning
Control cost related to subcontractors, consultants and suppliers
Supplier Account liaison
Clarification of invoice issues
Verifying supplier's invoices
Cost appropriation and classification
Communicate and collaborate with clients, main contractors, and sub-contractors to facilitate project progress and coordination
Monitoring invoicing and cash out.
Support the contract administrator in establishing requests.
Areas of responsibilities that the position entails:
Establish appropriate cost control structures for the scope of work and contracting strategy.
Cost review and analysis and confirm quantities for progress and invoice verification of payments to construction contractors.
Manage financial claims in adherence to project conditions, contract documents and standard forms.
Cost controlling and reporting of production
Backtrack invoices from suppliers/subcontractors
Weekly trend reviews and analysis and assists in compiling historical data / key quantity analysis
Implement effective cost control measures to prevent cost overruns.
Analyze risks and opportunities for cost optimization. Managing budget for change management. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-31
E-post: pia.akerlind.ext@ohla-sverige.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Senior Cost Engineer Järna". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare OHL Sverige AB
(org.nr 559112-4358)
Gerstaberg 8 (visa karta
)
153 91 JÄRNA Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
9693434