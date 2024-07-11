Senior Cost Engineer Chemical at Volvo Group Trucks Technology
Volvo Business Services AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2024-07-11
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
We are a global team of cost engineers. Our focus lies in delivering data-driven insights for engineering design, development cost, product cost, and tooling cost. We cater to our project, product development, and purchasing teams. Our services span from the earliest concept phase through development phases to industrialization.
We are a specialized group with representation at our main sites in Gothenburg, Lyon, Bangalore, Greensboro, and Curitiba - Having expertise in various areas including Software/Hardware Engineering, Chemicals, Metallics, and EL/EE. Our collaborative approach allows us to work together seamlessly, providing detailed, bottom-up costings.
Our engineers are taking the next step in cutting-edge technology on our products, and we, as Cost engineers, are always looking for new developments and advancements within the industry.
About the role
Are you as passionate about analysing of manufacturing costs as we are? If so, we believe that this role would fit you perfectly!
As a Senior Cost Engineer, you will engage not only in polymer processes such as injection moulding, blow moulding, and thermoforming but also with diverse materials like foams, fabrics, ceramics, and more. This presents an exciting opportunity for you to use your technical skills at the forefront of technology.
Product development and sourcing processes will keep your day busy. And with your analytical mindset, you will deep dive into the overall financial constraints of in-depth manufacturing process steps to maintain the competitiveness of our vehicles.
With your passion for finance, you will analyze the cost of Hardware components and systems for new truck projects. And don't worry - if you haven't worked with costing of manufacture processes before, you will learn all about it when joining us. In other words, you will soon become an expert in cost target settings. You'll also dig into activity-based cost breakdowns for components and systems, all based on the applicable manufacturing process. Being a part of our team means being valued for who you are and what you do. Welcome to an interesting role with great people around you.
Additional responsibilities:
With your understanding of the process, for the entire Tier 1 delivery unit and on the detailed BOM, you will calculate key complexity cost drivers. You will be responsible for the Hardware and tooling costs on components, and systems within the powertrain, chassis, cab interior/exterior. An additional competency is on polymer components and systems related to Battery and Fuel-Cell electrical vehicles.
On an everyday basis, you will work with capturing the manufacturing process related to the Hardware and the tooling production - both technically and financially. You will also be responsible for understanding the overall sustainability requirements. Since you're a true team player, you will also interact with the internal stakeholders, and cross-functional peers to build up the manufacturing cost.
As we said, this is a pretty exciting role, right?
Who are you?
You are a person who always seeks new opportunities to grow and share your knowledge with others. You want to stay on top with the latest state-of-the-art standards, and with your strong analytical skills and solution-oriented approach, you are good at working both independently and in a team. With your willingness to serve, you are a top-class communicator and like the idea of collaborating in an international environment. Because of your curiosity, you are happy that this role allows you to travel from time to time.
Required qualifications:
Specialist knowledge in at least one of the fields: Automotive fabrics, Acoustics components, Thermoplastics, Thermojet and/or Elastomers. Knowledge in other fields such as Tool manufacturing, Automation, assembly lines etc. are a merit.
Engineer / Experienced Technician / Manufacturing Engineer / Maintenance with a background of lean experience in the automotive industry or in the supply chain.
A degree in Electronics/Mechanical engineering or an equivalent experience.
Knowledge on understanding of manufacturing economics and efficiency.
Desired skills:
Knowledge on state-of-the-art manufacturing processes.
Knowledge on costing of recycled and fossil-free materials.
Knowledge on global manufacturing cost.
Strong analytical background and excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
Experience on hardware/tool costing models and tools.
Why us?
Welcome to a warm atmosphere where you will surround yourself with friendly colleagues and be a part of an emphatic management. Here, you will work where the future is - developing exciting products at the forefront of our industry.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Jobbnummer
8797189