Senior Core Systems Engineer
Sharkmob AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2024-06-10
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sharkmob AB i Malmö
We are extending our team focused on building the tech for our newly announced game Exoborne. The project is our own proprietary IP, and we are looking for a developertofocus on the Consoles. Of course, you'll shareour values and passion for creating the best games possible.
Sharkmob's crew has high ambitions, so we value smart decisions, creativity, and passion for the craft. If you consider yourself to be a skilled Developer who thrives in close collaborations with others - then we might be the next challenge you're looking for.
Why is this a great time to join Sharkmob?
We are working with UE5, but while it is a feature-rich and established engine, our games require something more. Your task would be to improve the existing functionality and framework in Unreal, using the existing technology to implement new and alternative features to further improve the engine for our purposes.
Desired experience and skills: Game engine or renderer development experience.
Great C++ programmer.
A good understanding of how to design, implement, and work in a feature-rich game engine.
A solid understanding of profiling and optimization for speed and memory.
An understanding of how to run tasks concurrently safely and efficiently.
Driven by supporting the whole team and disciplines.
A true collaborative spirit - who ensures smooth and efficient communication between disciplines.
Bonus: Experience working with Unreal Engine 4 and 5.
Experience with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X development.
Deep understanding of concurrency and how to optimize it, both on the CPU and GPU.
Knowledgeable of how modern rendering pipelines and techniques work.
You may be asked to complete a take-home assignment as part of the interview process.
This is a permanent position based in Malmö, Sweden, and is open to all applicants intending to relocate as soon as possible.
Who we areSharkmob was founded in 2017 and has offices in Malmö, Sweden, and London, UK. The studio develops AAA-quality games for PC and console, using the Unreal Engine to power its ambitions of taking multiplayer games to new heights.
Currently, we are working on two major projects: Exoborne - a Sharkmob original game created in Malmö, is a tactical, open-world extraction shooter set in a United States torn apart by apocalyptic forces of nature. The second project, developed in London, is another Sharkmob original IP yet to be announced. Our first game, Bloodhunt - a battle royale set in the Vampire: The Masquerade universe, was released on 27 April 2022.
At Sharkmob, we are committed to building an inclusive team that represents diverse backgrounds, perspectives, and skillsets - because we believe that helps us create great games. We welcome all candidates who are aligned with our core values of shared ownership, smart decisions, and, last but not least - having fun! We hope you want to join us on our adventure and become a part of our crew. You can find more great perks of being a crew member. If you want to know more about Sharkmob and our projects, visit our homepage. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sharkmob AB
(org.nr 559069-1787), http://www.sharkmob.com Arbetsplats
Sharkmob Kontakt
Malin Hägglöf malin.hagglof@sharkmob.com Jobbnummer
8737838