Senior Core Programmer
IO Interactive AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2025-05-23
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos IO Interactive AB i Malmö
IO Interactive is seeking a talented Senior Core Programmer to join our Backbone team. We are currently working on two exciting game projects: Project 007 and Project Fantasy. Project 007 is a brand-new James Bond video game featuring an entirely original Bond story, and Project Fantasy is an ambitious new IP for console and PC that will revolutionize the online fantasy RPG genre.
Glacier, our state-of-the-art engine technology, is part of our success as a studio. Built around visual scripting and hot-reloading to enable completely data-driven WYSIWYG game development, our game development engine was designed from the ground up to enable faster iterations on content creation, tweaking, and debugging. This has been achieved through a highly optimized Runtime Resource System, a powerful Live Editor, and an on-demand Asset Pipeline.
This is a permanent position based in one of our studios, with the option to work from home one day per week.
What you will do:
As a member of the Core Engine team, you will work on some of the key core engine systems in Glacier, such as the entity system, the resources system, and the engine infrastructure.
As an experienced engine programmer, you will play a key role in the development of new features and systems, and we will trust you to engineer core parts of our Glacier engine for use in current and future games.
Write maintainable and robust code that will be used for many years to come.
Who you are:
Engine programming experience on at least one AAA title, using C++.
Strong knowledge of algorithms and data structures.
You are a master of debugging.
Console experience
Ability to break down, estimate own tasks and participate in assessing other tasks as well.
Who we are:
IO Interactive is an independent videogame development and publishing company with studios in Copenhagen, Malmö, Barcelona, Istanbul, and Brighton. As the creative force behind some of the most talked-about multiplatform video games in the last decade, we are committed to creating unforgettable characters and experiences - all powered by our award-winning, proprietary Glacier technology.
IOI is a studio that values in-person collaboration. Being together helps us focus our collective energy on our immediate goals. For us, being both in-office as well as connected across our studios helps us integrate our teams faster, strengthen relationships, and improve knowledge-sharing. We believe that the more time we spend together, the more quality and progress we achieve for our games and players.
We know that to achieve those goals, we need courage, talented people and a great working environment - and we do our utmost to have all of that. Across our multiple studios, we're working on several projects. Crucially though, we're all one team. We value the work and impact that each person brings to the table and we actively encourage new ideas, whilst listening to your insights along the way.
We have a dedicated team of People Managers, who look after you as an individual and as an employee. With more than 40 nationalities, we know that everyone is different and we are proud to have a reputation for being a friendly workplace with highly-talent people.
Learn more about our Glacier engine. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare IO Interactive AB
(org.nr 559183-6787), https://www.ioi.dk Arbetsplats
IOI Kontakt
Alvaro Rodriguez alvaror@ioi.dk Jobbnummer
9357977