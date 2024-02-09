Senior Controller - Digitalization
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Who are you?
We believe you want to take your career to the next level. That you love working with skilled people in a global context.
To succeed in this role, you have a finance academic degree or equivalent combined with working experience from both finance and IT. You should have a strong technical interest combined with good understanding of financial processes. In the best of world, you have already worked with automating financial processes and/or financial budgets. If not, you are eager to learn in these areas.
Experience from working with budget, planning, and forecasting is a must. Knowledge from SAP in general and SAC-Planning is a merit, but not a need. We also see any work with finance automation tools as a merit.
You should be a team player, good in understanding and translating needs from others into solutions, but also good in sharing knowledge to others. You have excellent organizational networking skills, with the ability to prioritize and work effectively on multiple tasks in a fast paced, demanding environment. You are a self-starter with a creative mindset and believe in strong collaboration with various stakeholders being the foundation for success.
This role requires to have a high level of integrity, energy, and a positive customer and business-minded focus.
This will be us- you colleagues in Finance
Undoubtedly, Finance is an interesting place to be in, especially during periods of change and transformation. We provide the financial information and analytics required to operate effectively and efficiently and to support the business planning and the decision-making.
We work as one team and close to other parts of the organization. We foster an environment where ideas, thoughts and opinions can be shared. We are team players with clear common goals, based on everyone's contribution.
In the Finance Process & Tools department we are approximately 10 persons, that manages and develop the financial processes and tools. Our goal is to make the processes as efficient as possible and to use the tools we have in the best way. We have lately started to further develop the analytic capabilities related to our performance & financials, by using structured methods, but also new tools like Power BI and SAP-SAC analytics. Our main platform is SAP, but we also use other tools when we see needed.
This is how you could make an impact
We have a target to significantly increase digitalization of the Finance function within Volvo Group Digital & IT. As part of this we have identified two main areas where we need to strengthen our team.
The first area is to better support our budget, planning and forecasting processes with tools. This will likely be by utilizing our SAP environment better, but potentially also with other tools.
The second area is to increase automation in the financial processes. This both by using SAPs native automation but also by implementing other solutions.
As 'Senior Controller - Digitalization' you will take on the challenge to lead and drive the work for the two areas. You should understand the needs and if needed challenge them. You shall identify potential solutions, make sure that they are implemented, understood, and used in an efficient way. We believe that you to have a strong drive and you can drive several activities at the same time. You will work and interact a lot with others, so you need to be good at networking. We see on you as the expert that will lead us in the two identified areas.
Taking an active role in the Finance Process and Tools team, will mean that you will have a unique opportunity to be part of shaping the Finance function for the future. A function that is digitalized, where routine work is automated. This making more time available for analyses and take actions to make the future better and more efficient.
