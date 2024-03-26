Senior Control & Protection Sales Specialist
At Hitachi Energy our purpose is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We bring power to our homes, schools, hospitals, and factories. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact to our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation
Are you enthusiastic about the latest technological advancements and their global impact? Do you excel in a dynamic setting where innovation intersects with business strategy? Your search ends here! We're actively seeking a Technical Marketing Specialist to spearhead our Grid Automation Systems solutions.
In addition, you will be part of a large world-class engineering community within our Hub Europe organization, surrounded by colleagues with many years of expertise and knowhow on executing large and complex substation automation projects globally. Truly a great working environment to learn, to develop and to contribute to our company's vision of advancing the world's energy system to be more sustainable, flexible and secure!
Your responsibilities:
Sales & Marketing work focuses on a combination of general sales and marketing work including: Face-to-face and/or remote sales to new or existing customers within Grid Automations System offering.
Assessing customer needs and suggesting appropriate products, services and/or solutions.
Planning, developing, and delivering the marketing strategy for products/services and associated brand(s).
Evaluating, measuring, and managing the product/brand P&L (e.g., budgeting, expenditures, profitability, return-on-investment, etc.)
Incumbents in this specialization may also provide customer service and support in the form of information on product/price and resolution to issues related to billing, shipping, delivery, complaints, etc.
Incumbents matching to this specialization are compensated based on achievement of sales targets.
A Senior Professional (P3) applies advanced knowledge of job area typically obtained through advanced education and work experience. Responsibilities may include:
Managing projects / processes, working independently with limited supervision.
Coaching and reviewing the work of lower level professionals. Problems faced are difficult and sometimes complex. You will be involved in developing protection and control concepts for sub-transmission systems in close collaboration with the customer along with the project core team.
Collaborating with project execution with our teams in the operating centers (OPC's).
Open-minded team player that looks for opportunities instead of problems and has high standards towards safety, quality, customer focus, and efficiency.
You will openly share ideas and lessons learned with colleagues and curiously seeks improvements.
Living Hitachi energy's core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your background:
You hold a technical and/or business degree in relevant area, preferably combined with some years' experience with customers in the Automation Systems market
Sales experience is meritorious
Experience in sales planning, forecasting and budgeting
Experience in business development is meritorious
On a personal level, you are a self-motivated and reliable team player with an independent and result oriented working style, as well as strong communicative and collaborative skills
You are structured, persistent and well-organized in your way of working
You are ready to work in an international and multicultural work environment
You have more than 5 year's experiences from electrical design of Transmission and Distribution projects.
Fluent in Swedish and English, spoken and written alike
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before April 23rd! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager, Joel Dahlberg, joel.dahlberg@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer Klas Koppari +46 107 38 13 45, Unionen: Fredrik W Nordin +46 107 38 15 12, Ledarna: Christer Fridlund +46 107 38 29 12. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Renée Lundgren renee.lundgren@hitachienergy.com
Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. We are advancing the world's energy system to become more sustainable, flexible, and secure whilst balancing social, environmental, and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 40,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of approximately $10 billion USD. www.hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
