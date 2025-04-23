Senior Content Developer (Nordics)
Benify AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-04-23
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Benify AB i Stockholm
, Göteborg
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
At Benifex, we're on a mission to revolutionize employee benefits and engagement. Born from the merger of Benify and Benefex, we've combined forces to build remarkable experiences that employees love. With 1,200+ Benifexers across 14 global offices, we partner with 3,000 customers in 120+ countries, supporting 5 million users worldwide . Ready to be part of an exciting journey ahead? Welcome to Benifex! Responsibilities as a Senior Content Developer, Nordics As a Senior Content Developer at Benifex, you will be responsible for ensuring the portal aligns with both internal and external requirements.Your role involves designing, building, and updating benefit solutions according to business rules within the Benifex platform for both new and existing clients and suppliers in the Nordics.
we're on the lookout for a Senior Content Developer who will take the lead in building and maintaining our most complex benefits and custom content pages - all while playing a key role in driving continuous improvement across the organization. Additionally, you will have the opportunity to contribute to and support the product roadmap to facilitate further improvements. While you will be part of the Content Development function, your daily work will take place in an Agile squad alongside various other functions to ensure successful implementation, delivering a coherent, compliant, and fully tested solution.
As a Senior Content Developer, you will:
Design, build, and maintain our most advanced benefits and custom pages for both new and existing clients and suppliers.
Monitor and manage the Content Backlog, ensuring smooth prioritization and delivery.
Identify and lead internal improvement initiatives that enhance our platform, scalability, and ways of working.
Onboard and mentor new colleagues within the function, ensuring knowledge is passed on effectively.
Actively share best practices and technical insights across functions in a structured and impactful way.
You'll work closely with cross-functional teams to continuously improve the user experience and scalability of our platform.
Requirements:
Experience working with configuration/UI layers or similar technical content roles.
Bachelor's degree in systems science, media technology, or a related field.
A strong sense of ownership and drive for improvement.
Fluency in both Swedish and English, written and spoken, is required for this role.
Desired qualifications:
Experience writing HTML and JavaScript.
Experience working at a SaaS company.
Previous experience in benefit platforms or complex system configuration.
Personal Attributes
To thrive in this role, you are customer-oriented and eager to get closer to the client to deliver truly tailored solutions. With a strong attention to detail, you ensure nothing is missed - especially when working with our biggest clients and most complex setups.
You're collaborative and comfortable working with both internal and external stakeholders, building strong relationships across teams. You bring a creative mindset to craft personalized experiences, and an analytical approach to help us evaluate what's needed to reach our ambitious goals.
Perks
Collective agreement
Generous wellness allowance
30 days vacation
ITP1 Pension and Lifeplan - a pension tool that provides you with personalized advice to optimize your retirement planning
Guaranteed work-life balance with a hybrid work model
A variety of social events and activities in the offices
You're responsible for your own development and we offer internal career opportunities
Practical information
Start: Depending on the notice period (May to mid-June or August). Extent: Full-time, 100% (Hybrid 3 days at the office). Location: Stockholm Hötorget, Sweden.
Apply by submitting your CV and/or your LinkedIn profile using the application form below. We screen applications continuously and may hire someone before the last application date.
Please let us know if you need any reasonable adjustments for interviews by replying to the email you will receive after you apply. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Benify AB
(org.nr 556595-0317), https://www.benify.com Arbetsplats
Benify Kontakt
Pernilla Nilsson pernilla.nilsson@benify.com Jobbnummer
9300559