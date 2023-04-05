Senior Consultant- Artifactory
2023-04-05
Senior Consultant- Artifactory
Technology - Artifactory Enterprise Tool
Required
A minimum 6 years of professional software engineering experience in an Agile environment
Completed the Artifactory courses (2020+) under Admin Category including but not limited to:
JFrog Artifactory for Administrators
JFrog Artifactory Advanced Administration
Working experience with Python
Working experience with Linux
Basic working knowledge of Docker
Great troubleshooting skills
Demonstrated capacity to communicate clearly about complex technical and architectural problems and propose thorough iterative solutions clearly and concisely
Self-motivated and self-managing
Experience with the Artifactory product as a user or contributor
Experience working in a global, distributed, or otherwise multi-cultural team
Enterprise software company experience
Security mindset
Preferred
Comfortable working in a cross-functional organization
Computer science education or equivalent experience
AWS Certification: Associate Developer or Associate Solutions Architect
You share our values, and work in accordance with those values
Experience with user communication with respect to incidents, feature requests and support.
Hands-on with tools like ServiceNow and JIRA
Personal
Besides the professional qualifications of the candidates, we place great importance in addition to various forms personality profile. These include:
High analytical skills
A high degree of initiative and flexibility
High customer orientation
High quality awareness
Excellent verbal and written communication skills
Location - Stockholm or Södertälje (SWEDEN)
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-05
E-post: careers@netonyx.se Omfattning
