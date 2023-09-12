Senior Consultant Risk & Compliance - Internal Control and Internal Audit
2023-09-12
Do you have an interest in helping top tier clients to implement and improve their compliance and risk management processes? Do you want to work and grow professionally in one of the largest consultancy firms globally? We are looking for high-performing colleagues who are passionate about compliance and risk management. Join our growth journey within KPMG Risk & Compliance Consulting!
Risk & Compliance Consulting (RCC) at KPMG Advisory is a diverse team of around 90 colleagues with subject matter expertise in governance, regulatory compliance, forensic investigations, fraud risk management, financial crime prevention, internal control, risk management and internal audit. We work with the full spectra of risk advisory services and our people have highly diverse background and training including legal, engineering, accounting, and political science. Our diversity in both people and competencies makes us a leading advisor in the marketplace. We work with high-performing clients in all sectors including industrial sector, public sector, and financial services.
Your role
You will be part of our RCC team working in different industries and sectors together with competent and inspiring colleagues across KPMG. Our RCC practice is highly diverse and international to mirror our clients and engagement. As a senior consultant within our RCC practice, you will assist our clients in managing their risk management processes and help transforming compliance processes to meet ever increasing stakeholder and regulatory demands. You need to have a passion and have an interest and/or experience in internal control or internal audit.
You will have the opportunity to work closely with best specialists on the market, and to develop as a professional advisor and consultant. As a person, you need to be comfortable and thrive in the ever-changing and dynamic project-based role of a consultant. You must have a desire to work with others to solve our clients' requests. You will work with different risk management agendas and have the possibility to be part of various internal controls or internal audit engagements.
More specifically, in your role you will - but not limited to:
Advise and inform clients on how to improve their risk management processes
Identify and assess areas of significant business risk
Develop strong working relationship with clients
Lead project teams in the projects and deliver quality services
Coach and guide the more junior team members
To succeed in this role, you have:
- At least 3 years of relevant experience in internal audit and/or internal controls
- Relevant education in a related field
- Good understanding of financial accounting
- Excellent organizational and communication skills
- Fluent in English, Swedish or other languages are plus
- Professional certifications/other certifications such as: Certified Internal Auditor (CIA) or COSO Internal Controls will be considered an asset.
What We Offer
KPMG will help you accelerate your career, and you will have the opportunity to work with leading and high-performing client organizations to help them solve their problems. You will be able to take on significant responsibility from day 1 and work together with best people in the field. We live our values which means that we work side-by-side with an open and supportive environment and culture. KPMG is a leading global professional services firm which means that you will be able to work on all types of engagements and have contacts with colleagues and clients from all parts of the world.
Want to make a difference with us?
Applicants are advised to apply as soon as possible. Please attach your CV and cover letter. If you have any questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact recruitment consultant Christian Smith at +46 8-120 50 410, christian.smith@levelrecruitment.se
We look forward to your application!
Applicants must be authorized to work in Sweden.
KPMG is a company for people who want to make a difference. We are one of the world's leading professional services companies and a partner our clients depend on in the fast-paced world they are a part of. We provide insight and guidance on their journeys. This may mean organizational change for their company as a whole, or just parts of it. It may relate to their working methods, how to deal with potential risks, cyber threats or how to maximize user experience in a digitized world. We are also experts in analysis, M&A, auditing and tax to name just a few of our professional skills.
At KPMG, we work actively to maintain diversity and gender equality throughout the organization. Diversity brings perspectives that enrich our culture and add value for our clients and society alike. We believe in an inclusive culture that respects people for who they are and allows them to be themselves. Because this is at the heart of what we believe, we welcome applicants with different backgrounds and experiences.
In Sweden you will have 1,650 colleagues and 350 more in Lithuania and Latvia, which means there are 2,000 of us in the company. You will be part of KPMG's worldwide network of more than 200,000 people. Ersättning
