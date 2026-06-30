Senior Consultant/Manager | Strategy & Execution - Deal Technology
Ernst & Young Aktiebolag / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-30
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, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
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The opportunity
At EY-Parthenon, our unique combination of transformative strategy, transactions, tax and corporate finance delivers real-world value – solutions that work in practice, not just on paper. Benefiting from EY's full spectrum of services, we've reimagined strategic consulting to work in a world of increasing complexity. With deep functional and sector expertise, paired with innovative AI-powered technology and an investor mindset, we partner with CEOs, boards, private equity and governments every step of the way.
EY-Parthenon is looking for Senior Consultants and Engagement Managers to join our Strategy & Execution team in the Nordics with focus on Technology and IT in deals and transactions ("Deal Technology"). We are building a dedicated capability at the intersection of technology, private equity, and corporate transactions - supporting clients across IT due diligence, carve-outs, integrations, and technology-driven value creation.
We are looking for individuals with genuine interest in project delivery, problem-solving capabilities, and a hands-on and driven mindset in management and strategy consulting.
Your key responsibilities
In this role, you will work on high-impact deal situations where technology is a key value driver or risk, combining strategic insight with hands-on execution in complex, time-critical environments. You will collaborate closely with experienced colleagues and senior stakeholders, often in cross-border Nordic and international teams, alongside private equity investors and corporate M&A functions.
From day one, you will take on meaningful responsibility, gain direct client exposure, and accelerate your development as a consultant, supported by a dedicated career counselor and a strong focus on continuous growth at EY-Parthenon.
Examples of your work include:
Leading IT / Technology due diligence in acquisition processes
Defining carve-out and separation strategies, incl. TSA design and IT disentanglement
Supporting Day 1 readiness, PMI and integration planning
Driving large-scale IT transformation programs in a deal context (e.g. ERP, cloud, application landscape)
Defining target operating models and enterprise architecture in complex environments
Delivering technology-driven value creation initiatives (e.g. data, AI, digital platforms)
Advising clients on the role of technology, data and AI in transactions and transformations
Skills and attributes for success
We are looking for ambitious and analytically capable individuals with relevant industry experience who thrive in dynamic environments and enjoy solving complex business problems together with clients and colleagues.
Ability to structure complex topics and analyses into actionable recommendations
Strong commercial thinking and ability to understand the financial and operational drivers of a business.
Interest in transactions, business transformation and value creation consulting
To qualify for the role, you must have
Master's degree in business, economics, engineering or other relevant field
3-6 years of experience in consulting, transaction advisory, strategy, M&A, corporate development or similar roles
Experience of technology/IT in transactions, separations, integrations and broader strategic change
Strong problem-solving and communication skills
Fluent English skills; Nordic languages are considered an advantage
Ability to work effectively in a team-oriented and international environment
What we offer you
You will join a collaborative and entrepreneurial team environment where you will receive significant responsibility early on and you could develop rapidly as a professional. By joining our team, we offer:
Opportunity to work on complex and high-impact engagements with leading Nordic and international clients in high-stakes transactions environments.
High-performing, collaborative, fun, and entrepreneurial team culture
A unique platform to build expertise at the intersection of technology and M&A
Modern offices in central locations in Stockholm & Gothenburg, and flexible ways of working as part of our Nordic Hybrid Model. (Simon ev. Länk? Hybrid model.)
Learn more about careers at EY-Parthenon.
Are you ready to shape your future with confidence? Apply today.
The application deadline is August 15th, 2026. We will start the communication and interviewing process after the application deadline due to Swedish summer vacations. Note that a background check will be conducted as part of the recruitment process.
At EY, we celebrate diversity and encourage applications from individuals of all backgrounds. If you have any questions, require assistance, or need adjustments to the recruitment process due to a disability, please don't hesitate to reach out to us at recruitmentsweden@se.ey.com
. We are here to support you.
EY | Building a better working world
EY is building a better working world by creating new value for clients, people, society and the planet, while building trust in capital markets.
Enabled by data, AI and advanced technology, EY teams help clients shape the future with confidence and develop answers for the most pressing issues of today and tomorrow.
EY teams work across a full spectrum of services in assurance, consulting, tax, strategy and transactions. Fueled by sector insights, a globally connected, multi-disciplinary network and diverse ecosystem partners, EY teams can provide services in more than 150 countries and territories. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ernst & Young Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556053-5873)
Hamngatan 26 (visa karta
)
111 47 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Ernst & Young AB Jobbnummer
9986030