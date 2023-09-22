Senior Construction Manager, Emea Data Center Construction
2023-09-22
As a Senior Construction Project Manager you will be a part of a creative, efficient team tasked with tackling fascinating and challenging problems building and supporting the operations of Amazon Data Centers. Our data centers are industry leading examples of energy efficient, cost effective designs. The Senior Construction Project Manager is responsible for the management of General Contractors on one or more data center construction sites, including oversight and review of all disciplines including civil, structural, architectural electrical, mechanical, controls and commissioning. The Senior Construction Project Manager is also responsible for managing the administration of construction contracts and/or development contracts ensuring full compliance including all commercial elements.
Be based from the site construction offices - be Amazon's eyes and ears on the project and our first responder if an issue is identified.
Travel to other data centers, Amazon offices or vendor premises as required to support the current project or undertake training. Opportunities may also exist for international travel.
Manage General Contractors on one or more data center construction sites, including oversight and review of all disciplines including civil, structural, architectural electrical, mechanical, controls and commissioning.
Undertake strategic and tactical commercial management of construction contracts, including managing the commercial administration of contracts to ensure compliance.
Work with general contractors, developers and vendors to deliver efficient and high-quality project turn-overs.
Inspect and review construction work including site safety, project quality control, support of the commissioning process and review of submittals and other project documents for compliance with contract documents.
Review civil, electrical and mechanical designs to create construction project scope for requests for proposal and variations.
Support negotiations with general contractors and internal procurement partners and evaluate bids/proposals/claims with detail and accuracy.
Record and report key construction/commercial metrics, including internal schedule, cost and budget reporting and forecasting.
Lead on analysis and resolution of claims and major variations.
Be a leader within the group as well as within internal and external teams that support the data center, work collaboratively to mentor, support and develop more junior team members.
Basic qualifications:
7+ years in construction site management.
3+ years responsibility for management of construction contracts and contractors, including involvement in commercial contract administration and cost control processes of large, complex projects.
3+ years' experience in construction of and interface with live operational/mission critical facilities e.g. data centers energy plants, industrial facilities, infrastructure projects.
Ability to operate in a working environment conducted through English.
Preferred qualifications:
10+ years in construction site management.
3+ years leading the management of a construction contract package.
5+ years' experience in construction of and interface with live operational/mission critical facilities e.g. data centers energy plants, industrial facilities, infrastructure projects.
Bachelor's degree in Construction Project Management, Architecture, Engineering, related field or equivalent trade certification.
Professional certification, such as CCM (certified construction manager), AC (associate constructor), or CPC (certified professional constructor).
Knowledge of best practice industry safety, quality standards and local safety regulations with experience performing the role of a client within those regulations.
Understanding of either Electrical engineering principles for transformer/switchgear systems & experience of managing or interfacing with installation of major electrical equipment.
Understanding of Mechanical engineering principles for cooling/ventilation systems & experience of managing or interfacing with installation of major mechanical equipment.
Understanding of Civil engineering principles for sitework and construction of steel/concrete structures and experience of managing or interfacing with concrete pours and pre-cast structure erection.
Ability to earn trust and develop relationships through knowledge of local language.
Demonstrated experience writing in a data driven persuasive way which influences decisions.
Amazon is an equal opportunities employer. We believe passionately that employing a diverse workforce is central to our success. We make recruiting decisions based on your experience and skills. We value your passion to discover, invent, simplify and build.
Protecting your privacy and the security of your data is a longstanding top priority for Amazon.
